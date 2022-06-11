Business Milestones

Achievers

Veteran attorney Seth Cohen, who is of counsel at Deuterman Law Group in Greensboro, has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a prestigious association of trial lawyers.

Membership in the forum is limited to attorneys who have obtained million-dollar verdicts, awards or settlements for their clients. Fewer than 1% of U.S. attorneys are members.

In his senior role at DLG, Cohen represents clients in its labor and employment claims.

* * * *

Nester Hosiery, a U.S. manufacturer of performance merino wool socks and parent company of the Farm to Feet sock brand, was recently recognized by North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership with a 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainable Manufacturing.

The NCMEP award program recognizes manufacturers for their commitment to the North Carolina manufacturing sector, as proven by outstanding performance in the areas of manufacturing excellence, sustainable manufacturing, innovation, workforce development and economic development/developing markets.

In 2020, Nester Hosiery used 393,229 less kWh than it did in 2019 thanks to a number of energy reduction programs including an air leak detection program which partnered with their local community college. By identifying and repairing air leaks throughout their production processes, it is estimated that Nester could save 16,000 kWh.

Along with reducing its plastic and cardboard usage, Nester has a strong internal recycling program. Additionally, it encourages employees to bring recyclable materials from home if they do not have access to curbside recycling. In 2020 Nester Hosiery diverted 212.22 tons of recyclable materials from the landfill.

Announcements

Surry Communications was recently awarded the contract by Surry County to construct a fiber-based network to provide broadband service to unserved areas in the county. The fiber broadband installation is part of the Invest in Surry program.

The areas identified for construction include State Road, Devotion, Round Peak area and Casper Stewart Road and the lower southeast corner of Surry County. As part of the agreement, Surry Communications will provide a minimum of 100/100 Mbps high-speed internet service to businesses and homes within the proposed fiber network area.

* * * *

Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers is expanding its treatment model to Winston-Salem and recently hosted a celebratory grand opening of the TROSA Triad campus at 1931 Union Cross Road.

TROSA has secured a long-term lease on a facility owned by Forsyth County for the Triad campus, and construction began in May 2021 on housing and dining facility improvements in preparation for serving residents. The first construction and renovation phase is projected to be completed by summer 2022 and will bring capacity to more than 100 beds. The new campus will begin serving individuals starting in the summer of 2022. Immediately upon completion of Phase I, TROSA will begin the second phase of this effort that will expand capacity to 200 beds.

Awards

The UNC School of the Arts has announced the recipients of the Giannini Society Award for 2021 and 2022.

Mark Land, a 1978 graduate of the UNCSA School of Dance, a former staff member and a member of the UNCSA Board of Trustees, received the 2022 award.

Ralph Womble and Ashley Edwards, longtime UNCSA board members and supporters, received the 2021 award, which was not presented in person last spring due to COVID-19-related event restrictions. Instead, both awards were presented during the university’s recent Celebration of Excellence.

The Giannini Society was established in 1989 and was named in honor of Vittorio Giannini, a founder and the first president of the School of the Arts. It is a group of dedicated ambassadors who provide leadership annual support for the training of UNCSA students.

The award is given annually to members of the society in recognition of their service and support.

Military

Seaman Apprentice Mateo Romero, a native of Thomasville, serves the U.S. Navy at the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center in Pensacola, Fla.

As a student at NATTC, Romero is serving among sailors and Marines developing the skills needed to be successful naval aviation warfighters.

Students at NATTC are taught the requirements and skills needed to be successful in their new careers.

Romero joined the Navy four months ago. Today, Romero serves as an aviation support equipment technician.

“Ever since I was 8 years old, I wanted to be a police officer,” said Romero. “I spoke with a lot of officers and veterans who helped me realize that the Navy would be a great place to start my career of protecting and serving.”

Naval Air Technical Training Center’s mission is to provide world-class professional aviation warriors to the Navy fleet supporting combat readiness around the globe, while taking good care of the people, families and being good neighbors and stewards in the city of Pensacola and surrounding region.

On the Move

Salem Academy and College has named AJ Mazaris vice president for equity, diversity and inclusion.

