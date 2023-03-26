Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant approved 51 individuals, including Sarah Jean Botts of Winston-Salem, for North Carolina CPA licensure on March 15. A CPA licensure applicant must pass the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfy the state’s education, work experience and moral character requirements. CPAs licensed to practice in North Carolina must annually renew their license and complete at least 2,000 minutes (40 hours) of Continuing Professional Education each year.

* * * *

Morgan Stanley has announced that Brett Berrier and Ernest Osborn, managing directors, financial advisors in its wealth management office in Winston-Salem, have been named to the firm’s prestigious President’s Club, an elite group composed of the firm’s top financial advisors. The appointment recognizes their “consistent creativity and excellence in providing a wide range of investment products and wealth management services to his clients.”

* * * *

Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy is celebrating 50 years, the club has been in operation since 1973.

The Cross Creek property was originally a working farm owned by H.O. Woltz Sr. The farm produced tobacco and corn and raised beef cattle. At one time, it also included a commercial flower growing operation which supplied gladiola, jonquil and tulips to wholesalers throughout the East Coast.

Later, after acquiring additional acreage adjacent to the farm, Woltz envisioned that the site would provide a beautiful setting for a country club and golf course.

Woltz, along with fellow investors Richard Vaughn, Zack Blackmon Sr., Lindsay Holcomb Jr., Smith Holcomb, Kilbourn Henry, Ed Crossingham and Don Porter contracted with Joseph Lee, a golf course architect, to help them design and develop the new country club. The consulting firm of Martini and Associates was also brought in to assist with design of the club and surrounding residential developments. The club officially opened in 1973 featuring a 6,800-yard golf course designed by Joe Lee.

The clubhouse was completely renovated in 2001 to include a well-appointed interior and Grand Ballroom. Improvements were made to the golf course in 2005 under the guidance of Greensboro-based architect Kris Spence, and a three-season pavilion was added in 2007.

In the fall of 2020, Skip and Cathy Eckenrod, co-owners of Interlam, a manufacturer of architectural wall panels and components, purchased the club.

Announcements

The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park, milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, will reopen for the season on May 26, with a new team managing operations. Cal Ledbetter of The Bluffs Restaurant LLC, will manage the restaurant.

The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Wednesdays.

Ledbetter will operate the historical restaurant under an agreement with the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. The nonprofit holds a historic lease for the National Park Service facility and will be responsible for ongoing maintenance and improvements.

For directions and additional information, visit BluffsRestaurant.org.

On the Move

Wake Forest University has named Jackie Krasas as the new dean of the college and graduate school of arts & sciences, effective July 1. A highly-regarded sociology and women’s, gender and sexuality studies scholar, Krasas comes to Wake Forest from Lehigh University, where she currently serves as deputy provost for faculty affairs.