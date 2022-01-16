Business Milestones

Achievers
Kristen Yntema, president/CEO of AuthoraCare Collective, has been appointed to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization’s board of directors.
Yntema was among five new members appointed to the board for a three-year term. The first meeting of the year will take place Jan. 26.
Announcements
Michael Best has announced the addition of 23 lawyers and 13 professionals from Forrest Firm in a strategic combination to expand the firm’s presence in North Carolina. In addition to Best’s established Raleigh office, the firm will gain seven offices in Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Greenville, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.
Forrest Firm is a full-service business law firm; James Forrest is the founder and CEO. Since its inception in 2011, the firm has represented clients all over the globe in practice areas such as corporate transactions, intellectual property, litigation, labor and employment, venture capital and more.
Best had 260 attorneys across 12 offices after launching its Raleigh office in 2017. The Raleigh office added six attorneys in 2021; now, with the Forrest Firm team from all regions of the state joining Best, the firm will have more than 60 legal and technical professionals across the state and nearly 400 across the country.
* * * *
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Edwin Rosenberg of Boone to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging as chairman. Rosenberg teaches as a professor of sociology at Appalachian State University.
Cooper has appointed C. Ray Russell of Boone to the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges as a region 2 member. Russell served as a North Carolina representative of District 93 from 2018-2020. He has also worked as an associate professor and chair of the computer science department at ASU.
Cooper has appointed Nancy García Villa of Dobson to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs as a member at-large. García Villa is enrolled student at Surry Early College High School and Surry Community College, expected to graduate in 2022.
* * * *
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has announced the launch of KTS Strategies, a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on assisting clients with advocacy and business strategy across all levels of government — in both state and federal arenas. Professionals from Kilpatrick Townsend’s government relations team will serve clients as a part of KTS Strategies.
KTS Strategies leverages the collective experience of more than 650 Kilpatrick Townsend attorneys and legal professionals in the firm’s 17 United States offices as well as international offices in Asia and Europe to provide comprehensive policy and advocacy advice to national and international companies, governments, individuals, nonprofits and coalitions on issues with high-stakes consequences.
“When representing clients before Congress and federal, state and local agencies, we serve diverse industries on a wide array of subject matters,” said Ches McDowell, senior managing director, KTS Strategies. “We develop winning advocacy strategies, connect clients with government decision makers at the highest levels, draft and analyze legislation, counsel clients regarding compliance with laws and regulations and prepare and accompany witnesses for testimony before government committees and in agency hearings and investigations.”
The team, which includes registered lobbyists, has longstanding relationships with key decision makers and influencers throughout the country, having held senior government and related positions and appointments at all levels of government. KTS Strategies professionals are resident in offices in Washington, D.C.; Raleigh; Winston-Salem; and Atlanta.
For information, visit https://ktsstrategies.com.
On the Move
Reading Connections’ board of directors has appointed Michael Campbell, former executive director for Habitat for Humanity in Forsyth County, as the new executive director for the organization. He replaces Jenny Gore, who retired as executive director after 17 years.
Nester Hosiery, a U.S. manufacturer of performance merino wool socks and parent of Farm to Feet socks, has added Chris Bevin to its executive team as senior vice president of brands and licenses.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.