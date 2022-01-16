Business Milestones

Achievers

Kristen Yntema, president/CEO of AuthoraCare Collective, has been appointed to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization’s board of directors.

Yntema was among five new members appointed to the board for a three-year term. The first meeting of the year will take place Jan. 26.

Announcements

Michael Best has announced the addition of 23 lawyers and 13 professionals from Forrest Firm in a strategic combination to expand the firm’s presence in North Carolina. In addition to Best’s established Raleigh office, the firm will gain seven offices in Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Greenville, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.

Forrest Firm is a full-service business law firm; James Forrest is the founder and CEO. Since its inception in 2011, the firm has represented clients all over the globe in practice areas such as corporate transactions, intellectual property, litigation, labor and employment, venture capital and more.