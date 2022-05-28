Business Milestones

Achievers

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Yolanda Adams of Boone to the Task Force to Develop a Representative and Inclusive Vision for Education. Adams is a family resource coordinator for Watauga County Schools and co-founder of Q’Pasa Appalachia. She was awarded the 2020 Baker/Jones Woman of the Year Award presented by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.

Cooper has appointed Cheryl J. Hicks of Pfafftown to the North Carolina Internship Council as a private college or university representative. Hicks is the associate director, career coach and diversity and inclusion programs manager for the Office of Personal and Career Development at Wake Forest University

Also, Cooper has appointed Daniel L. Briggs of Lexington to the NCWorks Commission as a business representative. Briggs is the president of Davidson Funeral Home. He has been actively involved in the growth and betterment of Lexington through numerous boards for more than 20 years.

EGGER Wood Products recently celebrated the graduation of its first apprentice class, a milestone for the Lexington manufacturing facility. The ceremony, held May 20 at Childress Vineyards, recognized six apprentices for their accomplishments over the past four years. The graduates were also awarded Journeyman Certification.

Journeyman Certification recognizes skilled trade workers who have successfully completed an official apprenticeship program and signifies a dedication to mastering the chosen trade.

EGGER’s apprenticeship program was established in 2018, in partnership with the Davidson-Davie Apprenticeship Consortium, to provide high school graduates with on-the-job experience in mechanical or engineering trades, a mentor and the benefit of earning an associate degree through Davidson-Davie Community College.

The inaugural graduating class includes Ryan Austin of High Point, Alex Higginson of Denton, Judson Griggs and Lance Hunter, both of Lexington, Daniel Porter of Woodberry Forest, Va., and Ethan White of Kingsland, Ga. All six graduates have been with the program since its inception and will continue as full-time employees at EGGER following graduation.

Announcements

Law firm Womble Bond Dickinson has joined the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster as a leadership member. An international law firm with a strong presence in Raleigh, Womble Bond Dickinson has a team of attorneys focused on the energy and natural resources sector with a range of legal services, including conventional and renewable electricity generation, energy infrastructure, energy services, utility supply arrangements, and energy-related patents and IP protection.

The cluster is a nonprofit leveraging the concentration of industry, academic and government leaders in the Research Triangle to accelerate growth and leadership of the clean-tech economy.

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina has announced the 2023 Wish Ball co-chairpersons, Kim Henderson and David R. Haufler. Henderson serves as the system chief of staff at Novant Health, and Haufler is both a global leader in transaction services at Protiviti and a wish dad.

The ball is set for Feb. 24.

Email corporategiving@nc.wish.org to become a sponsor.

EGGER Wood Products will host a job fair from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at 300 EGGER Parkway in Linwood. Priority positions include maintenance technicians and mechanics with pay starting at $26.50/hour, and production operators up to $20/hour.

Candidates are encouraged to complete pre-applications at egger.com/jobs. Those who have not submitted an online application before arrival will be asked to complete the application on a mobile device. Interested candidates who are unable to attend the job fair will have the opportunity to drop off their resume from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 2.

On the Move

Tara Enscore Haymore, a Kernersville native, has joined Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem. She has been a nurse since 2014. Also, Leon Nguyen has joined the brokerage as an affiliate broker.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has appointed Rik Kielbasa to the role of chief compliance officer. Previously, he was chief digital officer.

Franklin Vagnone, who has served as president and CEO of Old Salem Museum and Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts since January 2017, will step down effective June 30 to become president of the Newport Restoration Foundation in Newport, R.I. Terry Taylor, who is currently chief operating officer of Old Salem and MESDA, will serve as interim president. Taylor has been with Old Salem since March 1999 in a part-time capacity and since May 2016 full time. A search committee will likely be formed to look for a president and CEO in 2023.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.