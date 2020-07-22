A Triad franchisee of McDonald's, Mt. Airy Partners Inc. of Summerfield, has been fined $17,586 for violating federal child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The U.S. Labor Department said Tuesday that the franchisee operates 12 restaurants in the Triad.
Karen Gainey is listed as the franchisee's president and treasurer, and Jason Gainey as secretary, according to the 2020 corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State's office.
The investigation determined Mt. Airy Partners employed 35 employees ages 14 and 15 at the restaurants.
Labor officials said the franchisee violated child labor requirements by allowing minors to work outside of the hours allowed for that age group.
Federal law limits the hours of 14- and 15-year-olds to no more than three hours on a school day, and between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Labor Day through June 1.
Mt. Airy Partners also was determined to have violated record-keeping requirements by failing to maintain proof of age for most of its minor employees.
“Child labor laws exist to strike a balance between providing a meaningful work experience for young people and keeping them safe on the job, so that the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities, Richard Blaylock, district director for the Wage and Hour division, said in a statement.
"Employers must not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work beyond legally permitted hours."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
And in additon to that measly $17K fine, those Gainey's should have been jailed. They knowingly broke federal and state laws and didn't give a hoot!! [pirate]
Can conservatives do ANYTHING without breaking laws? These Gainey's knew they were breaking numerous labor laws, but didn't care, figuring no one would check behind their nefarious actions. No wonder republicans are so against labor unions in this country. And I'm wondering just how many of these children the Gainey's took advantage of are immigrants?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.