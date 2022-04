Announcements

Chairing the 2022 Symphony Presentation Ball on Dec. 28 will be Teresa Dunaway Beaupre. She has been active in the Symphony Guild since 2017.

Kristie Van Asten Smith has been named as the honorary chairwoman for the 45th Symphony Presentation Ball. An active member of the Guild since 2004, Van Asten Smith served as ball chairwoman in 2012.

Robert Boyette Skenes, junior will preside over this year’s ball as master of ceremonies.