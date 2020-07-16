The combined revenue from a merged BB&T and SunTrust enabled Truist Financial Corp. to boost its second-quarter profit despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Truist reported Thursday a 7.1% increase in net income to $902 million, while adjusted net income was $1.1 billion.
Year-over-year comparisons reflect the second-quarter 2020 performance of a combined Truist and the second-quarter 2019 report of only BB&T.
Kelly King, the bank's chairman and chief executive, said the executive management team recommends the board of directors maintain a 45-cent dividend for the third quarter.
The pandemic's impact on Truist was demonstrated by the setting aside of $844 million in its loan-loss provision for the quarter.
That's after placing $893 million in the provision for the first quarter, as the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Truist reported diluted earnings of 67 cents a share for the quarter.
Adjusted earnings were 82 cents, which reflected: $209 million in merger and restructuring charges; higher operating expenses of $129 million; $300 million in securities gains; and $235 million in losses from an early retirement of some of its long-term debt.
Truist said within the higher operating expenses was $115 million in COVID-19 related costs, "primarily related to additional on-site pay for (employees), net occupancy costs for enhanced clearing and (employee) support expenses."
The average first-quarter earnings forecast was 69 cents according to nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
"Our core financial performance during the quarter was strong, particularly in light of the challenging interest rate and credit environment," Kelly King, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement,
"Adjusted net income was ... driven by growth in earning assets, a strong performance from our investment banking group, a record quarter from our insurance brokerage group, and great results from our residential mortgage banking team.
"We also demonstrated solid expense discipline on a core basis and experienced substantial growth in deposits."
King said Truist management decided that "while asset quality ratios remained relatively stable," the additional funding into the loan-loss provision was prudent "given economic uncertainty and the stressed environment."
"This affords strong coverage for expected credit losses in the future."
Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Chris Marinac has said “we expect reserve building continues in the second and third quarters, with modest relief by year-end and early 2021.”
BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. officially merged Dec. 6 to form the nation’s sixth largest bank.
BB&T paid $33.5 billion for SunTrust in establishing its headquarters in Charlotte while placing its community/retail banking hub in Winston-Salem and wholesale banking hub in Atlanta.
Loan revenue for Truist was at $3.92 billion when excluding the provision and $2.6 billion when included. BB&T had $2.2 billion in loan revenue for the second quarter of 2019 without the provision and $1.52 billion when included.
Truist, often doing business as legacy BB&T and legacy SunTrust, was the third largest lender of federal Paycheck Protection Program loans at $13.07 billion and 78,669 loans, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Truist reported Thursday it had a carrying value of $12 billion on PPP loans as of June 30.
The combining of BB&T and SunTrust’s fee revenue contributed to a 79.2% increase to $2.42 billion.
Insurance income was again the top revenue producer at $581 million, while residential mortgage income at $341 million, wealth management income of $289 million, investment banking and trading income at $274 million and service charges in deposits at $202 million/
Nonperforming assets were at $1.25 billion on June 30, compared with $1.18 billion on March 31 and $523 million on June 30, 2019.
Truist said it had $7.7 billion in outstanding loans within the hotel, resorts and cruise line sectors, representing 2.4% of total loans. Restaurants were at $3.2 billion, or 1% of total loans.
Net charge-offs were $316 million in the second quarter, compared with $272 million in the first quarter and $142 million a year ago.
Truist had $514.72 billion in total assets on June 30, up from $477.55 billion on March 31.
