Achievers

Tristin Van Ord, 28, from Blowing Rock, won this year’s 45th Annual Freihofer’s Run for Women 5K with a time of 15:54 minutes.

The event was held in Albany, N.Y., on June 3 with more than 3,000 participants who walked or ran across the finish line, dodging raindrops as they hit the mark.

More than 2,800 registered and nearly 2,400 women came from across the country; most of the participants came from New York’s Capital Region with the next largest groups coming from Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Vermont, respectively. Runners also traveled from Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Wyoming and even Singapore.

Announcements

On National Trails Day, June 3, the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, Forsyth Audubon and Kids in Parks program celebrated the grand opening of a new Track Trail in Historic Bethabara Park.

The event began at 2:30 p.m. in the reconstructed 18th century village with a walk to the Mill Creek Trail where the ribbon cutting ceremony was held.

This new trail offers visitors a series of self-guided activity brochures that turn an ordinary hike into a fun-filled, discover-packed adventure. The trail’s Types of Trees activity helps children learn about the different varieties of oak, maple and pine trees found along the trail. The Birds of the Woods and Wetlands activity provides participants with identification information for some of the park’s popular bird species.

Kids who participate in the program can register their TRACK Trail adventures at KidsinParks.com to earn a series of prizes designed to make their next outdoor adventure even more fun and meaningful.

Kids in Parks is a program of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. To learn more about TRACK Trails, visit KidsinParks.com.

To learn more about Historic Bethabara Park, visit historicbethabara.org.

* * * *

N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. and his wife, Davida Martin, will serve as the 2023 Wyndham Championship honorary chairpersons. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6 at Sedgefield Country Club.

As honorary chairpersons, the Martins will promote the championship and enhance corporate partnerships while also serving as ambassadors for the PGA TOUR event, which provides important economic impact and charitable benefits for the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina.

Before his tenure as chancellor of A&T, Martin served as senior vice president for academic affairs for the UNC System. He also served as the 11th chief administrator and seventh chancellor of Winston-Salem State University and in a number of administrative posts at A&T including vice chancellor for the division of academic affairs, dean of the college of engineering and chairman of the department of electrical engineering.

Davida Martin is an A&T alumna who served as Forsyth County’s attorney for 20 years. She started at Forsyth County as assistant county attorney in 1988, and when she was promoted to county attorney a decade later, she became the first African-American female county attorney in North Carolina. She earned undergraduate and master’s degrees at A&T before earning her law degree at Wake Forest University. She served as president of the N.C. Association of County Attorneys and was named Outstanding County Attorney of the year in 2005, retiring from Forsyth County in 2018.

Graduates

Clark University: Gabe H. Spindel of Clemmons, B.A. in management, magna cum laude

James Madison University: Reginald McNeill of Kernersville, B.A. in communication studies

Marietta College: Chasten Coleman of Yadkinville, B.A. in communication studies

Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Winston-Salem: Marquez Hurst, liberal arts and sciences, AA

The Citadel: Michelle Brown of Pinnacle, M.A. in psychology; Ian Jenkins of Kernersville, B.S. in nursing; Isaac Patterson of King, B.S. in mechanical engineering; Noah Pearson of Banner Elk, B.S. in civil engineering

Grants

The State Board of Education has approved 18 proposals through a competitive grant-program under the state’s Digital Learning Initiative. The state-funded grants support the development and dissemination of local innovative digital learning models.

Three different types of grant opportunities were available for all public school units in North Carolina, including: Emerging technology, professional learning and impact grants.

Three professional learning grants, including to Davidson County Schools, were recommended for up to $30,000. These one-year grants allow districts to focus on professional learning that will support innovative practices and needs.

Six impact grants were recommended, allowing districts to facilitate the development of innovative practices and new digital teaching initiatives. Funding for the impact grant is up to $95,000 per public school unit for a total of three years.

Three grants will be awarded, including to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, beginning in the 2023-2024 school year..

Impact grant funding will continue for three school districts through 2025, including Mount Airy City Schools and Davie County Schools, as they were previously awarded during the 2022-23 school year.

Honors

Clarkson University, dean’s list: Connor Stephen Blais of Todd

Georgia Southern University, president’s list: Beatrice Bean of Clemmons, Rebekah Farthing of Boone

Lincoln Memorial University, dean’s list: Lauren Martin of Harmony, Lucas Rattigan-Coe of Winston-Salem, Adam Szewczyk of Mocksville, Hallie Treva of West Jefferson

Mars Hill University, dean’s list: Hannah Kaynia Barr of Rural Hall; Raymond Lee Brooks of Kernersville; Tyler Ashleigh Domangue of West Jefferson; Haley Lenell Eddinger of Thomasville; Blake Freeman of Winston-Salem; Faith Rebekah Giles and Jacob Craig Makanapom Watson, both of Boone; Cassidy Kristine Hull and Makayla Cassidy Rogers, both of Mount Airy; Nolan Blake McMillen of Dobson; James Abbott Nixon of State Road; and Jordan Elizabeth Speece and Kaidyn Cole Stone, both of Lewisville.

Shenandoah University, dean’s list: Joe Graham of Clemmons

Wisconsin Lutheran College, dean’s list: Luke Guldberg of Winston-Salem

Wofford College, dean’s list: Griffin Albright and Megan Santos, both of Pfafftown; Jackson Barton of Lexington; Joshua Burgess, Carolyn Fuller, Elizabeth Hough and Millicent Murphy, all of Winston-Salem; Kimberly Crouch of Clemmons; Anna Norris of Boone; Garrett Vernon of Elkin