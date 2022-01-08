Community Milestones

* The Dream Team Foundation: $15,000 to offer financial education workshops for youth, adults, families and business owners.

BPI’s grants are possible thanks to the collective pooling of resources from Forsyth County community members. In 2021 BPI has provided $220,000 in grants to local programs and initiatives, investing more than 93% of those funds into Black-led organizations supporting the local Black community.

BPI currently offers three grant programs: Impact Grants, Advancing Equity in Education Grants and Inclusive Economy Grants. BPI will accept video applications for its Impact Grants program starting on Jan. 7. For information, visit bpiws.org.

* * * *

The PACU Foundation awarded $21,000 collectively to three charities to increase their capacity to help North Carolina residents in times of hardship.

The foundation's ability to contribute these funds is due to the generosity and volunteer efforts of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's employees and members, who share a common desire to be the difference in the credit union's service areas of North Carolina.

The following three charities each received $7,000: