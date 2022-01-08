Community Milestones

Achievers
Carson Gregory, a student at Meadowlark Middle, won first place in the Tanglewood BMX NC State Championship. Cole Revis, a student at Meadowlark Elementary, placed second.
This achievement qualified the boys to participate in the USA BMX 2021 Race of Champions, held in November at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.
Cole's father, Kasey Revis, drove the boys from Lewisville to Tulsa.
Fighting off broken chains and blown tires, Carson managed to make the semi-finals. A wreck in front of Carson prevented him from making it to the finals.
The events were held for the American Bicycle Association.
Graduates
Thirteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Practical Nursing Program.
The graduates include Ariadna Benavides-Mendez of Boonville; MaKayla Witten of East Bend; Desiree Flowers of Hamptonville; Patyn Lowe of Lowgap; Baylee Atkins, Brianna Gordon and Michelle Moran of Mount Airy; Skyler Nolan and Alexis Robertson of Pinnacle; Sierra Roetken of Sparta; Alison Swaim of Wilkesboro; Joshua Everhart of Winston-Salem; and Lavender Hughes of Ararat, Va.
* * * *
Twelve students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Cosmetology Program.
The graduates include Christina Silvers of Boonville; Grace Bare and Mylah Brettl of Dobson; Crystal Crownover of East Bend; Kassandra Echavarria of Hamptonville; Hunter Jackson and Bayleigh Jarrell of King; Kandi Chambers, Karsyn Tucker and Kym Vaughn of Mount Airy; Tabatha Tatum of Pilot Mountain; and Megan Royal of State Road.
* * * *
Berea College, Banner Elk: Matthew Woodward, B.A.
Mars Hill University, Kernersville: Lauren Elizabeth McGee, B.A. in political science; Joshua Ray Wiley, B.S. in zoology.
Grants
The Black Philanthropy Initiative has announced $140,000 in grants awarded through its new Building an Inclusive Economy grants program.
The fall 2021 grant cycle focused on building economic empowerment for Black households in Forsyth County by addressing one or more of the following areas BPI sees as critical to building economic security and prosperity: Creating accessible pathways to family-sustaining and high-paying careers, offering tools for wealth-building and financial stability and supporting a thriving community of Black-owned businesses.
Grants were awarded to:
* Dress for Success Winston-Salem: $5,000 for a pilot financial and entrepreneurial education program for Black women ages 18 to 30.
* HUSTLE Winston-Salem: $15,000 for mentoring, coaching and resource support for entrepreneurs and business owners of color.
* LEAD Girls of North Carolina: $15,000 to provide leadership development, career and vocational exploration, and industry -matched mentors for up to 20 Carver High School freshman.
* Memorial Industrial CDC: $15,000 to engage community in planning a comprehensive and sustainable local food and farm program that will provide access to land and training for prospective farmers.
* Neighborhood's Hands: $15,000 to support a workforce development program.
* The Do School: $15,000 to support a 20-week construction skills training program.
* S.G. Atkins CDC, The Enterprise Center: $15,000 to offer an evidence-based program to help women of color gain confidence and develop an entrepreneurial mindset.
* Sherman Academy: $15,000 to offer a financial management and wealth-building program for young children.
* Winston Salem Black Chamber of Commerce: $15,000 to support a 15-week business boot camp.
* The Dream Team Foundation: $15,000 to offer financial education workshops for youth, adults, families and business owners.
BPI’s grants are possible thanks to the collective pooling of resources from Forsyth County community members. In 2021 BPI has provided $220,000 in grants to local programs and initiatives, investing more than 93% of those funds into Black-led organizations supporting the local Black community.
BPI currently offers three grant programs: Impact Grants, Advancing Equity in Education Grants and Inclusive Economy Grants. BPI will accept video applications for its Impact Grants program starting on Jan. 7. For information, visit bpiws.org.
* * * *
The PACU Foundation awarded $21,000 collectively to three charities to increase their capacity to help North Carolina residents in times of hardship.
The foundation's ability to contribute these funds is due to the generosity and volunteer efforts of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's employees and members, who share a common desire to be the difference in the credit union's service areas of North Carolina.
The following three charities each received $7,000:
* Community Link in Charlotte – Providing financial literacy programs and monetary assistance for residents' experiencing homelessness and facing foreclosure or eviction.
* Financial Pathways of the Piedmont in Winston-Salem – Offering financial literacy classes and free to low cost financial counseling and coaching to residents, who struggle with debt, job loss and low wages.
* Gold Shield Foundation of North Carolina – Supporting families of the fallen or critically injured law enforcement officers and firefighters, whose fatality or injury occurred while in the line of duty.
In early 2021, the foundation awarded $7,000 to local charities. Total contributions to date are $28,000.
For information, visit www.pacu.com/foundation.
Honors
Bob Jones University, president's list: Matthew Lamberth of Statesville; Kaleigh McKinney of Walnut Cove, Alexis Shelley of Mount Airy.
Southwestern State University, dean's list, Winston-Salem: Kassandra Jenkins.
University of Maryland Global Campus, dean's list: Steven Hayes of Winston-Salem, Marcelo Mariano of Ft. George Meade, Trent Piehlmaier of Mount Airy, James Reavis of Mocksville, Dion Thompson of Lexington.
University of Vermont, dean's list, Clemmons: William Scott.
