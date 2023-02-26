Achievers

Emerson College student Oscar McQuilkin of Lewisville participated in the Emerson Stage production of “The Secret in the Wings” on Feb. 9-12 in the Semel Theatre at Emerson College, located in Boston.

McQuilkin is majoring in theatre and performance and is a member of the class of 2026.

Salem Academy and College is celebrating the success of its 250th anniversary campaign, which raised more than $15 million and exceeded its original goal of $12.5 million.

“Our 250th campaign emphasized the impact of programs, the power of place and the importance of people — our academy and college students, faculty and staff,” Salem Academy and College President Summer J. McGee said. “All funds from the campaign will provide support for the programs and faculty that educate tomorrow’s leaders as well as several important campus upgrades.”

The funds raised during the 15-month campaign will support endowed and current-use student scholarships, update important student areas such as the academy’s Babcock lounge and the May Dell outdoor amphitheater, and renovate the historic Rondthaler-Gramley House to become a center for leadership. The campaign also raised funds for the academy and college annual funds, which support the Academy’s STEAM programming and the college’s health leadership focus.

“We are profoundly grateful for the generous support of Salem’s alumnae, faculty and staff and the entire community for helping us exceed our goal by more than $2.5 million,” McGee added. “The special 250th anniversary campaign is one that will long live in Salem’s history, and while we acknowledge and celebrate Salem’s past, we are even more thrilled to look toward a very bright future for the academy and college.”

Awards

The Weston Award Committee is accepting applications for the 2023 Joel A. & Claudette B. Weston Award for Excellence in Nonprofit Management. This year’s award recipient will receive a $50,000 stipend from the Joel A. & Claudette B. Endowment Fund.

Agencies are judged on the quality of financial and personnel management, services to clients, marketing and other significant achievements related to organizational excellence.

For information, email Noelle Stevenson at noelle@westonaward.org with questions. To download an application, visit www.forsythunitedway.org.

The application deadline is noon April 5. All information must be submitted by email to noelle@westonaward.org.

Grants

Wake Forest University and Wake Forest University School of Medicine will receive $3 million over five years from the National Institutes of Health to help researchers take the next steps in nearly a decade of research that indicates dance can promote cognitive health.

The grant funds a new study called IGROOVE that will help researchers determine what kinds of dance, the frequency of the dance classes and what aspects of the dance class — music, social interaction, cognitive challenge — affect fitness, memory and brain health.

The research will be co-led by Christina E. Hugenschmidt, associate professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, and Christina T. Soriano, dance professor and vice provost of the arts and interdisciplinary initiatives at WFU.

The study is highly innovative in its research techniques and methodology. The team will test outcomes for different “doses” of dance. Participants will attend classes one, two or three days a week for six months and either learn four different styles of dance or be randomized to a music appreciation class control group.

Research on physical activity and its effects on older adults has traditionally focused on gym-based activities like treadmill walking or fitness classes. While cardiorespiratory fitness has proven to be important for brain health in aging, it is not the only factor.

Want to groove? Adults age 65 and older who are interested in joining the new IGROOVE study are encouraged to call 336-713-6683 or email igroove@wakehealth.edu.

Honors

College of Charleston, president’s list: Elizabeth Parks and Isabelle Fronzaglio, both of Clemmons; Jason Mack of Lewisville; Emery Rosenbaum of Mocksville

College of Charleston, dean’s list: Shelby Lowder of Clemmons, Ava Heinen of Winston-Salem

Eastern Mennonite University, dean’s list: Mary Cain of Advance

Grove City College, dean’s list: Trisaia Legere of Mount Airy, Benjamin Stewart of Oak Ridge, Peter Van Eerden of Stokesdale

Millikin University, dean’s list: Emma West of Lexington

Rochester Institute of Technology, dean’s list: Neil Williamson of Kernersville, Aidan Kies of Thomasville and Xander Tooze and Aaron Bush, both of Winston Salem