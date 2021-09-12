Community Milestones

Announcements

Gateway Nature Preserve has hired Dianna Costello as its first executive director.

A Boston native, Costello has enjoyed a varied career in the film business in cities across the country as a producer, film instructor, executive producer and executive director of two nonprofit film organizations. In 1996, she moved from Los Angeles to Winston-Salem for the first time and ran the Piedmont Triad Film Commission for four years. In 2019, after four years as the executive director of New Hampshire’s Monadnock International Film Festival, she moved back to Winston-Salem.

She also serves as the program chair for Winston-Salem Writers, organizing writing workshops for its members.

* * * *

The Shallow Ford Foundation is sponsoring an outdoor music event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Shallowford Square, 6555 Shallowford Road in Lewisville.

The featured band is NOTA (None of the Above), a five-member band that has been performing throughout the Triad for more than 25 years. In performing together for so many years, they have developed a unique sound that includes elements and material from a variety of styles including bluegrass, Americana, alternative country, folk, rock and their own original material.