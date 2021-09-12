Community Milestones

Announcements
Gateway Nature Preserve has hired Dianna Costello as its first executive director.
A Boston native, Costello has enjoyed a varied career in the film business in cities across the country as a producer, film instructor, executive producer and executive director of two nonprofit film organizations. In 1996, she moved from Los Angeles to Winston-Salem for the first time and ran the Piedmont Triad Film Commission for four years. In 2019, after four years as the executive director of New Hampshire’s Monadnock International Film Festival, she moved back to Winston-Salem.
She also serves as the program chair for Winston-Salem Writers, organizing writing workshops for its members.
* * * *
The Shallow Ford Foundation is sponsoring an outdoor music event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Shallowford Square, 6555 Shallowford Road in Lewisville.
The featured band is NOTA (None of the Above), a five-member band that has been performing throughout the Triad for more than 25 years. In performing together for so many years, they have developed a unique sound that includes elements and material from a variety of styles including bluegrass, Americana, alternative country, folk, rock and their own original material.
NOTA members are: Tim Sands — vocals and guitar; Jon Cornatzer — vocals and banjo/guitar; Lee Cecil — dobro; Jason Bodenhamer — vocals and mandolin and Tim Harrison — vocals and bass.
Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic or purchase food and beverage from the food trucks available. Abbott’s Frozen Custard truck will also be onsite.
For information, call 336-663-6794.
* * * *
The 2021 Piedmont Triad JDRF One Walk is set for Oct. 23 at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.
For the first time, the walks for Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Alamance County and High Point residents will take place in one central spot.
Adventuring Toward a Cure is the event theme.
Those interested in walking in-person should visit tinuyurl.com/TriadWalk2021 to choose a time slot (9 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.) to join forces with other family and corporate walk teams at the park.
Fundraisers may also create a walk route in their neighborhood, challenge themselves with a long hike or walk indoors on a treadmill.
JDRF will be celebrating and sharing stories at the park and on social media throughout the day.
Graduates
Emory & Henry College, Winston-Salem: Samantha Dietter, Masters of physician assistant studies
Honors
Surry Community College
President’s list – summer 2021
Ararat: Laken Nicole Creed
Dobson: Rachel Evelyn Carter, Kathy Santiago
Elkin: Samantha Nicole Chattin
Jonesville: Jordan Masea McDonald
Mount Airy: Jason D. Bartoe, Jaylynn Eduarda Cabrera Hernandez, Alexis Brianna Puckett, Cheyenne Rose Seal, Jacob Allen Steinbruegge
Ronda: Heather Nichole Couch
Fancy Gap, Va.: Jennifer Barfield Barker
Dean’s list – summer 2021
Ararat: Jessica Hernandez
Dobson: Peyton Olivia Whitaker
Hamptonville: Paige Nicole Hobson
Pinnacle: Brian Ray Duffey
Winston-Salem: Mason Lane Woods
Yadkinville: Amy Madalyn Bray, Grant Adam Noble
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.