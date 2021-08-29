Community Milestones

Achievers
The Miss Regal Elegance National Pageant, a pageant that recognizes outstanding women across the U.S. while bringing awareness to Type 1 diabetes research, was held virtually this year due to COVID-19.
The pageant began as a North Carolina pageant and has since progressed into a national pageant system with a preliminary pageant in N.C. and South Carolina and nationals in Virginia.
Greensboro native LaMetria Johnson is the national director.
This year’s Regal Elegance National Pageant Queens include: Senior Ms. Regal Elegance Darlene Benesch of Burlington, Mrs. Regal Elegance Rose Hall of Winston-Salem, Regal Elegance Queen of Queens Amie Sidberry of Greensboro, Miss Plus Regal Elegance Sierra Carey of Winston-Salem, Classic Ms. Regal Elegance Jeanette McKinnon of Charlotte. They will work to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes by participating in awareness events and using their social media platforms.
The pageant’s mission is to recognize outstanding women and girls and show that true beauty has no standard or type.
Next year’s national pageant will be in person in July at Virginia Beach, Va.
To learn more, like “Regal Elegance National Pageant” on Facebook or email regalelegancenc@gmail.com. Also, visit www.jdrf.org/northcarolina/.
* * * *
Several students, including Zachary Groce of Germanton and Samuel Walker of Advance, both freshmen, have been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins men’s golf team roster for the 2021-22 academic year. This season, the Bruins will open their fall schedule at the NCCAA South Region Championship Sept. 16-17, in Greenwood, S.C.
Groce is majoring in sport management; Walker is majoring in business administration.
The Bruins will kick off the season Aug. 30-31 as the team competes in a four-ball exhibition in Columbia, S.C. After regionals, the Bruins will host the Bruins Golf Classic Sept. 27-28 in their lone home event of the fall season.
The team will also compete in the Piedmont College Fall Invitational Oct. 11-12 in Clarkesville, Ga. The Bruins have seen success at this tournament in the past as the team finished runner-up in 2016.
Honors
Lee University, dean’s list: Benjamin Bost of Pfafftown, Abigail Williams of Mount Airy, Courtney Woodie of Purlear
Scholarships
TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has committed $3.5 million toward a new scholarship and internship program for students who identify as Black or African-American.
Rising sophomores are eligible to apply for the program, which would begin with a paid internship the summer after their sophomore year at one of several TE sites throughout the United States. Students who successfully complete the internship would receive a scholarship of up to $22,500, based on need and educational costs, and be invited back for a second internship the following summer. The scholarship would then be eligible for renewal for their senior year. TE expects a new cohort of students will join the African Heritage Scholarship Program each year for the next five years.
For the first summer of the program in 2022, internships are available in engineering, product management, supply chain, operations and sales at TE sites in six different states.
Students entering their sophomore year in the 2021-22 academic year may learn more about the TE Connectivity African Heritage Scholarship at te.com/scholarships.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.