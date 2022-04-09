Community Milestones

Achievers

Central Middle School in Dobson recently recognized Holly Mason as the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.

Also, Vela Mabe, a sixth-grader at Central Middle School, finished first place in the school’s science fair and first place in the district science fair held at Meadowview Magnet Middle School in Mount Airy. She represented Surry County Schools in the regional science fair that was held virtually in February.

* * * *

Bridgewater College recognized academic achievement during A Celebration of the Arts, Scholarship, Performance, Innovation and Research Excellence, held April 11-13 with activities dedicated to showcasing excellence.

Fletcher Jackson of Lewisville will share a poster presentation on "The Truth in Sustainability" during ASPIRE. Jackson is a senior business administration major at Bridgewater College.

* * * *

The Institute of Museum and Library Services recently announced that the High Point Public Library is among 30 finalists for the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. High Point Public Library is one of three institutions in North Carolina to be selected as a finalist for this award. The Asheville Art Museum in Asheville and Neuse Regional Libraries in Kinston are also finalists.

The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

To celebrate this honor, IMLS is encouraging High Point Public Library’s community members to share stories, memories, pictures and videos on social media using the #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals hashtags, and engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter. For information, visit www.imls.gov/our-work/national-medal-museum-and-library-service.

National Medal winners will be announced in early June.

Announcements

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville will present Roots of Our Nutrition from 6 to 7 p.m. April 12 at the garden.

Roots of Our Nutrition is an official event of the 2022 North Carolina Science Festival, presented by the Biogen Foundation.

Learn about the functions of roots with Josh Williams, garden manager. He will also discuss the nutritional benefits of vegetables and herbs currently growing in the kitchen and herb gardens. Following the formal program, attendees will be invited to visit the kitchen and herb gardens. Attendees will also receive a packet of the "Spice of the Month" and recipes featuring this spice and other vegetables and herbs growing at the garden. This free event is in partnership with the Kernersville Paddison Memorial Branch Library and the "Paddison Spice Club."

Registration is required. Email kristin@pjcbg.org or call 336-996-7888.

* * * *

Join Winston-Salem Writers at Bookmarks at 7 p.m. April 20 at 7 p.m. for the final four on fourth of the season. This free, in-person event gives participants a chance to meet local authors and hear about their books. April’s theme is National Poetry Month.

The authors and the books from which they will read are Nadine Hayes, "Paper Hearts"; Paul Jones, "Something Wonderful"; Kimberly Olivera Lainez, "To Let Myself Go"; Joyce Compton Brown, "Standing on the Outcrop"; and Sam Barbee, "Uncommon Book of Prayer."

This collaboration of Bookmarks and Winston-Salem Writers includes author readings followed by a book signing with books for sale by Bookmarks.

Although the event is free, registration is required. Register at www.bookmarksnc.org/4on4th_April2022_Registration. Bookmarks is located at 634 W. Fourth St. #110 in Winston-Salem.

* * * *

JDRF Piedmont Triad One Walk and T1D Day is set for Oct. 29 at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.

Walk registration is open at tinyurl.com/2p8f932e.

Programs begin at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with optional activities, research updates, advocacy updates, games and more.

For information, call 845-323-7470.

* * * *

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently reorganized the geographical boundaries of its seven congregations in the High Point area. These congregations, called wards, make up the High Point Stake and consists of members living in Kernersville, Colfax, High Point, Salisbury, Asheboro, Jamestown, Trinity, Thomasville, Lexington and parts of Greensboro.

As part of these changes, the High Point and Lakefield wards were combined to create a new congregation called the Pleasant Garden Ward. Marc Monson of High Point has been selected to lead this new ward as its bishop.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a lay ministry. Bishops, other local leaders, and teachers serve voluntarily and do so in addition to their regular work, family and other community responsibilities. Church members do not generally request specific positions. Instead, local leaders extend assignments after seeking guidance through prayer.

After Monson expressed his willingness to serve, his name was presented to the membership of the Pleasant Garden Ward for approval.

Bishop Monson, originally from Lakewood, Colo., has been a resident of North Carolina for eight years. He and his wife Rebecca, from Vacaville, Calif., have five children, ages 6 to 16. He works at Mohawk Industries in Thomasville as a strategic purchasing director.

Bishop Monson will have the help from two counselors, Nequan Jordan and Michael Skidmore, both from the Greensboro area. Together, they will minister to the spiritual and temporal needs of the Pleasant Garden congregation.

The Pleasant Garden congregation meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays, in the building located at 3621 Lakefield Road in Greensboro. Visitors are welcome.

* * * *

Golf standout Thomas Walsh, a 2015 graduate, and record-setting swimmer Virginia Marsh, a 2016 graduate, will be inducted into the Westchester Country Day School Athletic Hall of Fame during the school’s Alumni Weekend events. The ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. April 22 at the Couch Baseball Complex on the school campus.

The Westchester Athletic Hall of Fame recognizes members of the school community who have distinguished themselves as outstanding contributors to Wildcat athletics, demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and character, and established high standards of excellence in athletic achievement. Nominations are solicited from Westchester alumni and selections are determined by a committee of alumni, faculty and staff.

In addition to the Hall of Fame ceremony, Westchester hosts Forsyth Country Day for middle school baseball at 3:30 p.m. and varsity baseball at 6 p.m. on April 22. The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in between the games. Throughout the weekend, the school will host several events for alumni, including a recognition of the Class of 1972, which celebrates its 50th reunion this year.

* * * *

The High Point Public Library will host virtual Tai Chi sessions via Zoom on Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 12:45 p.m. through June 15.

Tai Chi is a gentle form of exercise that can help to improve balance, build muscle strength, promote flexibility and help to reduce stress. This free program is brought to residents by Winston-Salem State University through a grant provided by the National Council on Aging.

Registration is required; contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov to get the Zoom link.

Awards

The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has announced that Isabella Catherine Vincent, a senior at Walkertown High School, is Walkertown High School’s winner of the DAR Good Citizen Award. Also, James Snyder, a senior at Forsyth Country Day School, is Forsyth Country Day School’s winner of the DAR Good Citizen Award.

The DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Good Citizen program recognizes outstanding high school seniors, who exhibit good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities, by exemplifying qualities of service, dependability, leadership and patriotism.

Vincent is the daughter of Tanya Gowan of Walkertown. Snyder is the son of Nancy and Dave Snyder of Statesville.

Fundraisers

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority’s Run on the Runway, held March 26, has raised more than $130,000 for the Piedmont Triad’s hunger charities.

More than 1,300 runners supported the event, which included a 5K run, a 10K run, a mile run/walk, a 5K Walk to Win Against Hunger and a kids’ dash. More than 60 sponsors donated cash and in-kind services to help make the event a success.

Proceeds from the 12th annual PTI 5K/10k Run on the Runway will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Greensboro Urban Ministry and Open Door Ministries of High Point. These organizations provide food assistance to Triad residents.

The Lenny Peters Foundation and Bethany Medical were the presenting sponsors for the event.

Graduates

Eleven students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center.

The graduates include Daniel McNeil of Mount Airy; Isaiah Johnson and Matthew Strickland of Pilot Mountain; Marco Secundino of Elkin; Taylor Galyean of Lowgap; Luis Anorve of Jonesville; Mike Clendenen of Traphill; Bradley Collins of Pinnacle; Michael Wright of Winston-Salem; Cody Brown of North Wilkesboro; and James Jordon of Iredell County.

SCC will be offering two sections of truck driver training classes starting in the summer. The first will run May 26-Aug. 4 and the second session will run Aug. 1-Oct. 4.

For information about the program, contact Douglas Underwood at 33-386-3584 or underwoodd@surry.edu. The tuition is $1,876. Tuition scholarships are available. To see eligibility requirements, visit www.surry.edu/funding.

Grants

The Truliant Foundation is encouraging nonprofit organizations in cities and counties where its branch network operates to submit applications through May 1 for Community Mini Grant funding.

The program, now in its 14th year, provides community-based nonprofit organizations with up to $1,500 in grant funding to support programming needs.

Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $350,000 in funding. It gave $45,000 in grants in 2021.

The grants program provides support for qualifying nonprofit organizations. Applications are available online at www.truliant.org/minigrants. Finalists will be notified in June.

This year, Truliant is committed to supporting nonprofit organizations that improve member communities in one of four unique areas including: Community development, economic mobility, financial wellness and youth and education.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.