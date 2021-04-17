Community Milestones

Achievers
Seven students have received their project management technology certificates at Surry Community College.
The students receiving their certificate include Maranda Atkins of Pilot Mountain; Scott Hardy of Yadkinville; Kimberly Southern of King; Manley Stovall of Mount Airy; and John Welborn of Union Grove. Students who enroll in the project management technology certificate program are local to Surry and Yadkin counties, but also join online from New Jersey, Georgia and other locations.
This entire certificate is offered online and every fall and spring. For information, contact Kathryn Moland at 336-386-3306 or molandk@surry.edu.
Registration for summer and fall classes at SCC is open to all students starting Monday, April 19. Those who need help with college application, class registration or financial aid, should contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.
* * * *
N.C. A&T's computer science department hosted the Triad Programming Contest on April 10.
Unlike the last dozen years of the contest, it was a virtual event this year with 12 teams participating from nine schools, both high schools and colleges. Each team has three students who write computer programs to solve as many of the eight problems as they can in the three-hour time limit.
This year, a very strong team from Career Center High School in Winston-Salem (composed of Griffin Tomaszewski, Jake Prince and Tyler Eisner) solved six of the problems to take first place. They were not only the best team in the high school division, but the performed better than any of the college teams. The second place high school team of Aidan Myers, John Kaczman and Lucas Dodge from Northwest Guilford High School solved three of the programming problems. Third place went to the team of Daniel Quiroz Baldor and Tyler Eisenbraun from Atkins Academic & Technology High School.
In the college division, High Point University took both first and third place. The first place team was composed of Ethan Shealey, Tia Carlson and Travis Stop while Aidan Kelley, Conor Rybacki and Ryan Hirscher made up the third place team. A&T’s team of Detriech Cummings, Nzzenga Holloman and Troy Boone was second in the college division.
Each student on the first place team of each division received $50 while second place received $30 and third got $20. Prizes were provided by the Central North Carolina section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
* * * *
Alicia Fallaw, a second-grade teacher at Flat Rock Elementary, was named the 2021-2022 Surry County Schools Teacher of the Year.
Fallaw has taught since 2003 and is an 18-year veteran of the Surry County School System.
A national board certified teacher, Fallaw is known for being an outstanding teacher who does whatever is necessary to get all of her students actively engaged in learning. She has demonstrated leadership over the years serving as a cooperating teacher for student teachers from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Lees-McRae College.
Now she proceeds to the regional competition.
Announcements
Gateway Nature Preserve’s Virtual Art Sale and Fundraiser is set for May 1-15 and will take place at www.gatewaynaturepreserve.org.
The biennial sale will feature original work from local artists who find inspiration in nature. Proceeds will support the preserve’s environmental education outreach and site-improvement projects.
The show will be limited to 60 artists whose work focuses on or is inspired by the natural world. Artwork will include original two- and three-dimensional works in all media, as well as posters and notecard reproductions.
The preserve is an urban nature sanctuary located south of downtown Winston-Salem and adjacent to Washington Park, along Salem Creek. Volunteers are transforming the 19-acre site with trails, a pollinator garden, outdoor classrooms and habitat features that highlight the essential role of nature in the urban environment.
Honors
Phi Beta Kappa has inducted 221 UNC-Chapel Hill students as new members.
Local students include: Gehao Pang of Clemmons; Caleb Alexander Vaughn of Kernersville; Holly Kay Sobon of Lewisville; and Casey Quam of Winston-Salem.
Scholarships
Senior Alexis Baril, who will graduate with her second degree from UNC-Pembroke in May, has been accepted into Arizona State University School of Music.
Baril will pursue a master’s degree in ethnomusicology in the fall. The Winston-Salem native has also been awarded a scholarship and a teaching assistant position at ASU.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in history and American Indian Studies in 2019, graduating summa cum laude and will graduate with a degree in music in May.
* * * *
Salem Academy has named Annika Lilja of Plymouth, Minn., as the recipient of the 2021 Salem Academy Sisters Merit Scholarship. This competitive award enables an incoming boarding student to attend the academy, a boarding and day high school for girls, tuition-free.
Lilja is the daughter of Dave Lilja and Tina Lilja, also of Plymouth, Minn.
Lilja will enter the academy in the fall of 2021 as a freshman. She is the creator and founder of All Teen Politics, an unbiased political website and blog driven by the goal of not only informing other teenagers on political issues in America but also to help teens communicate their opinions and ideas.
