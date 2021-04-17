Community Milestones

This year, a very strong team from Career Center High School in Winston-Salem (composed of Griffin Tomaszewski, Jake Prince and Tyler Eisner) solved six of the problems to take first place. They were not only the best team in the high school division, but the performed better than any of the college teams. The second place high school team of Aidan Myers, John Kaczman and Lucas Dodge from Northwest Guilford High School solved three of the programming problems. Third place went to the team of Daniel Quiroz Baldor and Tyler Eisenbraun from Atkins Academic & Technology High School.

In the college division, High Point University took both first and third place. The first place team was composed of Ethan Shealey, Tia Carlson and Travis Stop while Aidan Kelley, Conor Rybacki and Ryan Hirscher made up the third place team. A&T’s team of Detriech Cummings, Nzzenga Holloman and Troy Boone was second in the college division.

Each student on the first place team of each division received $50 while second place received $30 and third got $20. Prizes were provided by the Central North Carolina section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Alicia Fallaw, a second-grade teacher at Flat Rock Elementary, was named the 2021-2022 Surry County Schools Teacher of the Year.