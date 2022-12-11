Community Milestones

Achievers

Four members of the Bridgewater College volleyball team were lauded for their on-court and academic successes as each one earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team, as announced Nov. 23.

Grace Hayes, Rachael Meyers, Lisa O’Grady and Madeline Walker all saw their names on the national academics list. Each student-athlete now advances to the voting process and look to become Academic All-Americans.

Hayes, a senior from Boone, finished her collegiate career inside the top five in program history in career assists. At the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, Hayes earned her fourth All-ODAC selection and her third time on the first team. She boasted a 3.68 cumulative grade-point average as a liberal studies major.

Announcements

Winston-Salem Writers will present the following writing workshops from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom:

Creative Nonfiction—Telling Your Story: Jan. 14. With Christopher Linforth, author of three collections of stories and the winner of the 2020 Orison Books Fiction Prize. Workshop participants will read contemporary pieces of creative nonfiction and do exercises to elicit memories and reflections for story writing material. Registration deadline, Jan. 12.

Writing the Short Story: Jan. 21. With novelist and short story writer Leslie Pietrzyk. This interactive class will offer an overview of the fundamentals of what makes a short story soar. Participants will study Fred Chappell’s “Children of Strikers,” to examine elements of character, dialogue, tension, setting, and language, and how these elements are used to create a masterful story. Registration deadline, Jan. 19.

The Structure of a Mystery—Upping the Stakes in Any Novel: Jan. 28. With Edwin Hill, author of three novels in the Hester Thursby series. Using the three-act structure as a model, workshop participants will investigate the elements of a mystery novel as a means to increase tension and momentum in any novel. Registration deadline, Jan. 26.

Registration for the workshops is free to Winston-Salem Writers members and $25 for each workshop for non-members. To register and pay for workshops, go to www.wswriters.org/workshops-and-seminars. To join or renew membership, go to www.wswriters.org/membership.

* * * *

United Fund of Surry is hosting its first Bourbon Bonanza on Jan. 21 at Old North State Winery in downtown Mount Airy. The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a bourbon tasting from local and national distilleries. That will be followed by a three-course dinner, live music, a live auction and a bourbon raffle.

Tickets options:

$150 (individual) includes the dinner and one raffle ticket

$175 includes, the pre-dinner tastings, dinner and one raffle ticket

$300 couples ticket includes the pre-dinner tastings, dinner, and one raffle ticket and proceeds will help United Fund of Surry support member agencies who serve those in need.

Agencies who receive funding from United Fund of Surry are evaluated and reviewed annually, and financial allocations are made based on the agencies’ needs, as well as on the impact they are having on meeting the current needs of the community. Seating will be limited; everyone is encouraged to purchase their tickets early.

For information, email office@unitedfundofsurry.org.

Grants

The Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $25,500 in funding to the Greater Winston-Salem Development Corporation for the Tanglewood Business Park. The project will use funding to complete eligible due diligence activities such as environmental assessments, archaeological analyses and mapping.

Honors

The Citadel, dean’s list: Ian Jenkins of Kernersville, Isaac Patterson of King, Hadley White of Winston-Salem

Scholarships

Wake Forest University senior Tal Feldman has been named to the 2023-24 class of Schwarzman Scholars. Scholars selected from around the world will complete a one-year, fully-funded Master’s degree program in Global Affairs at Schwarzman College on the campus of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. The program aspires to build a global network of young leaders that are prepared to confront the pressing challenges facing the world. A Stamps Scholar who is double majoring in economics and mathematics, Feldman is among 151 candidates selected this year from 36 countries and 121 universities worldwide. He is planning a career in economic and technology policy where knowledge of China will be essential.

In addition to winning the Schwarzman Scholarship and Truman Scholarship, Feldman was also a finalist for the Rhodes, Marshall and Rotary Scholarships.

Schwarzman Scholars are selected through a rigorous application process designed to identify leadership potential, intellect and strength of character. Once admitted, the scholars pursue a one-year Master’s degree in Global Affairs with a core curriculum focused on three pillars: Leadership, Global Affairs and China.