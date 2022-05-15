Community Milestones

Graduates

Bob Jones University: Matthew Meroff, of Lexington, A.S. in business; Alexis Shelley of Mount Airy, cum laude with a B.S. in science education; Kaleigh McKinney of Walnut Cove, summa cum laude with a BSN in nursing; Abigail Spendlove of West Jefferson, magna cum laude with a BSN in nursing

Chadron State College, Hamptonville: Delma Richard Church, Master of Arts in education

Dixie State University, Walnut Cove: Stephanie Romriell

Utah State University: Sarah Conaway of Winston-Salem, B.S. in communicative disorders and deaf education; Claire Mayfield of Pfafftown, B.S. in English; Sage Souza of Boone, B.S. in political science

Grants

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has secured two grants totaling $911,117 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to support economic development planning in the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor in Virginia and North Carolina. The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and U.S. EDA’s programs to advance economic recovery and resilience in travel, tourism and other sectors.

The complementary grants, $393,193 for Virginia and $517,924 for North Carolina, will support the foundation’s efforts to engage community leaders in the 12 Virginia and 17 North Carolina counties in the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor. Using a collaborative process, the nonprofit will work alongside the local leaders to develop targeted strategies to enhance tourism, outdoor recreation and related economic activities.

The foundation has offices in Asheville and Winston-Salem and Roanoke and Galax, Va. For information, visit BRPFoundation.org.

Honors

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Zach Martin of Fleetwood at University of Delaware and Kyarra Beck of Thomasville at Western Carolina University.

* * * *

Belhaven University, president’s list, Statesville: Deborah McCoy

Bob Jones University, dean’s list: Tucker Arnold of High Point, Matthew Meroff of Lexington

University of the Cumberlands, dean’s list: Courtland Ellis of Statesville, Micha Harris of King, Makayla Marquis of Pilot Mountain

Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.

Local scholars, all high school seniors, include: Sophia R. Scherer and Joshua James Howard, Forsyth Country Day School; Andrew S. Gaylord, Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School; Ghazal Mirzazadeh, Atkins Academic and Technology; and Leah G. Stitzel, R. J. Reynolds High.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.