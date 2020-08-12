Cone Health, one of the Triad's three largest health care systems, said Wednesday it has agreed to be acquired by Sentara Healthcare of Norfolk, Va.
Cone said its board of trustees approved of Sentara's letter of intent.
The systems said the acquisition, which is subject to state and federal review, is expected to close by mid-2021. It's expected that it could take until mid-2023 to fully combine and integrate the operations.
They will continue to function separately until the acquisition is completed. Cone and its Greensboro facilities would serve as a regional hub for Sentara.
The systems said there should be limited impact on their workforce since their territories do not overlap.
The Cone system has five hospitals, 1,231 licensed beds, nearly 1,200 physicians and advanced practice providers, and more than 13,000 employees.
Sentara has 14 full-service and specialty hospitals, including South Boston, Va., but just one in North Carolina at Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. It has more than 1,200 physicians and advanced practice clinicians and 30,000 employees.
Cone and Sentara said a major selling point for the combination is that it "will deliver health care in more ways and more places with more options to pay for it."
“As two of the top-performing health systems in the United States, Cone Health and Sentara Healthcare share similar missions, strategies and cultures,” FD Hornaday, chair of Cone's board, said. “This planned merger positions our organizations to address more effectively the toughest challenges facing health care systems: increasing access and affordability.”
Howard Kern, Sentara's president and chief executive, will lead the combined organization from the Norfolk headquarters. Cone Health chief executive will serve as president of the Cone Health division.
There will be health insurance plan headquarters in both Greensboro and Norfolk.
“This rapidly changing health care environment requires tremendous transformation and innovation to ensure the long-term success of each respective health system and, most importantly, the very best for our patients and health plan members,” Kern said. “We can either react to change, or we can shape it. We are choosing to shape change and will lead this transformation of health care together.”
Cone representatives will join the Sentara board, and there will be a Cone regional board that will be composed of community members, medical staff and Sentara representation.
"We have long said that Cone Health doesn’t intend to grow simply for the sake of growth," Akin said. "Instead, we are partnering for inspiring possibilities.”
The agreement for Cone to be taken over by Sentara comes about seven months after Atrium Health of Charlotte ended a 10-year management contract with Cone that began in June 2012.
It also comes as the Forsyth County and the Triad await whether Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Atrium will gain federal regulatory approval for a partnership announced in April 2019 that would include opening a Wake Forest School of Medicine facility in Charlotte.
Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist said they planned on “creating a next-generation academic health-care system.”
The not-for-profit systems announced April 10, 2019, they had signed a memorandum of understanding. On Nov. 1, they executed an agreement they called “one more step in a series of milestones.”
The systems have not made a public collaboration comment since.
"The continuation of large healthcare systems lining up with even larger healthcare systems," said David Meyer, a senior partner for Keystone Planning Group LLC of Durham,
"With Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist Health previously announcing intentions to affiliate, it seemed like the writing was on the wall for the Sentara/Cone Health arrangement."
