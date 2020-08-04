The Council of State opted Tuesday to forgo another round of debate on reopening North Carolina’s economy as Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper prepares to announce his next step Wednesday.
Instead, the 10 members discussed how K-12 schools will open later this month and the importance of getting more than the current 59% of North Carolina households to participate in the 2020 Census.
Tuesday’s meeting was billed by state Treasurer Dale Folwell as an opportunity for North Carolinians to view how the council works. The meeting was streamed on the treasurer’s Facebook page.
Implied was the potential for a more public airing between the six Republican and four Democratic council members about the Phase Two restrictions that have been in place since May 26 and could be allowed to expire Friday.
Shortly after Cooper began issuing executive orders related to the pandemic, Folwell and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest began claiming the governor is exceeding his authority and should be required to get the council’s approval on decisions with statewide implications.
A state Superior Court judge is expect to address Tuesday Forest’s request to halt Cooper’s authorization of certain existing or future executive orders. Forest is running against Cooper in the November general election.
Cooper has said his executive orders adhere to state law.
All six GOP council members have said they want to fully reopen the state’s businesses sooner than Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, have planned. The other three Democratic council members support Cooper’s decisions.
“We must have open, transparent meetings with an ability to ask questions,” Folwell said in a statement Monday. “The citizens of North Carolina deserve to have access to these meetings.”
However, Folwell did not cite any reopening issues when council members were given the opportunity to share concerns at the end of the meeting.
Mark Johnson, the state’s superintendent of Public Instruction, said during his comments that “these are frustrating times for everyone. There are lots of different opinions on how we return to learning.”
“The only thing we can all agree on is that almost no one is going to be happy with how school is starting this year.”
The Cooper administration recommended July 14 that schools could reopen using a hybrid model or choose to go fully remote.
The hybrid model, or Plan B, is challenging as it comes with a set of guidelines on social distancing in classrooms and buses, strict hygiene models and extra staffing. Many teachers also feared exposure to the new coronavirus.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted July 17 to go to full-time remote learning for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year. After the first nine weeks, the school board can decide whether to move to a partly virtual, partly in-person model, known as Plan B.
“We get it. Distance learning does not replace being in a classroom and is a struggle for parents, students and teachers,” Johnson said. “Conversely, many educators and parents fear the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
“Every school faces unique challenges, and different decisions will be made for different communities. Right now, two out of every three (public) school students will start the school year remotely.”
Johnson said he believes public schools have made progress in enhancing online learning since the pandemic shut down schools in mid-March.
“There should be more live interactions with teachers, even if it’s only over video chats,” Johnson said.”
Forest has taken a campaign stance of equating as equal options traditional public, charter public, private, parochial and home schools.
Forest cited the capacity statewide with virtual charter schools, as well as urging again that in-person education is pivotal for special-needs students to thrive.
Cooper encouraged the council to promote the 2020 Census among the 1.6 million households and 4 million North Carolinians that have not participated as of Friday.
The census is available at www.my2020census.gov or by calling (844) 330-2020. The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes. Cooper said that door-to-door Census efforts will begin Aug. 11.
“Those uncounted people can put as risk about $7.4 billion a year for our state in healthcare, education, highway, community economic development” Cooper said.
“It is critical that all parts of our state are counted. We are particularly concerned about eastern North Carolina, which is behind on participation.
Cooper also mentioned as incentive the likelihood of North Carolina gaining a 14th congressional district out of the state’s projected population growth over the past 10 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.