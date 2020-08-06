A sharp drop-off in demand from apparel and automobile manufacturing customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic led to a $20.2 million fourth-quarter loss for Unifi Inc.
Unifi had an earnings loss of $1.10 for the quarter that ended June 28. Adjusted earnings were a loss of $1.05 when excluding $1.1 million in severance expenses.
Unifi was in the process of closing a plant in Sri Lanka during the quarter, along with reducing production in the U.S. and cutting pay for some salaried employees.
The average earnings forecast was a loss of 24 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The yarn manufacturer, whose headquarters are in Greensboro, has about 1,000 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
Unifi's sales were hit hard by the impact of the pandemic on the apparel and automobile industries, in which many manufacturers drastically reduced production or shut plants temporarily for several weeks or months.
Sales fell 52% to $86 million.
Meanwhile, cost of sales didn't decline at the same rate, dropping 40.7% to $95.5 million.
It was the first reporting quarter for Eddie Ingle, who took over as chief executive on June 15. Ingle worked in a management position for Unifi from 1986 to 2018, including as vice president of supply chain and global corporate sustainability officer.
Engle said sales began to increase in April and continue to recover through July.
"During the just completed quarter, we generated significant cash from operations, while reducing inventory levels and operating costs," Ingle said.
"I am confident that our diverse global operations, strong management team and solid financial position will enable us to overcome these current challenges and regain our momentum as we progress through fiscal 2021."
The sales breakdown of its yarn product mix was: a 46.2% decrease in polyester to $47.9 million; a 49.7% increase in sales in Asia to $20.5 million; a 72.8% decrease in sales in Brazil to $7.2 million; and a 56.6% decrease in nylon to $9.5 million. Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.
For the full year, Unifi reported a loss of $57.24 million, compared with net income of $2.46 million.
During the third quarter, Unifi sold its 34% stake in Parkdale America LLC to majority owner Parkdale Inc., which contributed to a $41.1 million loss in that quarter.
Unifi received $60 million in cash from the sale.
Unifi reduced its corporate net debt to $23.6 million as of June 28, the lowest level since 2009.
The manufacturer said it remains committed to spending $22 million in capital investments during fiscal 2021, primarily on installing its Evo texturing machinery equipment in Yadkinville.
The company said in January that the machines will allow Unifi to change how it makes Unifiber virgin and Repreve-branded recycled polyester and polyamide yarns.
Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.
"We expect Repreve to grow in non-traditional markets, as more brands seek out ways to reduce the carbon footprint of their raw materials," Ingle said.
