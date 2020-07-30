A COVID-19 pandemic related decline in customer shipping contributed to Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. having a 15.1% decline in second-quarter net income to $147.8 million.
Another pivotal COVID-19 impact: a 10% decline in its companywide workforce since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
Diluted earnings were down 19 cents to $1.25 a share.
The average earnings forecast was $1.04 by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
On April 24, Old Dominion confirmed that a COVID-19 pandemic-related decline in business led “to a necessary adjustment to our workforce.”
The company declined to say at that time how many employees were affected by the furloughs, how many days or weeks of furlough were required, or how long the cutbacks was projected to last.
Adam Satterfield, Old Dominion’s chief financial officer, told analysts in April that “due to the unprecedented decrease in revenue we experienced in April, we implemented the furlough program in attempt to balance the number of employees actively working with current freight trends.”
On Thursday, the company listed having an average 17,911 employees during the second quarter, down 10% from 19,948 in the first quarter and down 13.6% from 20,735 a year ago. That was the only mention of workforce count in the formal news release.
As of Dec. 31, Old Dominion had 910 employees at its headquarters in Thomasville and 720 workers at a service center in southwest Greensboro. The company is expanding its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center in the Guilford County side of Kernersville.
Old Dominion, a bellwether for the U.S. economy as a top-10 trucking company, warned on June 3 it had experienced a sharp shipping and revenue decline for May.
Revenue for the quarter fell 15.5% year-over-year to $896.2 million.
“The second quarter was one of the most difficult periods we have experienced, although our team responded quickly to efficiently manage our operations in this environment," Greg Gantt, the company's chief executive and president, said in a statement.
"Given the circumstances with the domestic economy, the decrease in our quarterly revenue was not entirely unexpected. Our overall financial results for the quarter were solid, however, as we continued to execute on the basic elements of our long-term strategic plan."
Old Dominion has trucked on with a new share-purchase program when most corporations have suspended such initiatives for the short term, if not all of fiscal 2020.
The board of directors approved May 1 a two-year program authorizing the repurchase of up to $700 million of its outstanding common stock.
The company said Thursday it spent $306.8 million on share repurchases during the first half of fiscal 2020, including $128.5 million in the second quarter.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable.
Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
The new share-repurchase commitment came after Old Dominion completed March 24 a three-for-two stock split. Analysts say stock splits that produce more shares typically represent a company’s vote of confidence in future revenues.
A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.
The company said it spent $67.9 million on capital expenditures during the second quarter.
It maintained projections of spending $265 million in fiscal 2020: $195 million for real estate and service center expansion projects, $20 million for tractors and trailers, and $50 million for information technology and other assets.
