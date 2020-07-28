Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s decision to take a major goodwill impairment for its Collins Aerospace unit contributed to a $3.83 billion second-quarter loss.
Raytheon has about 1,500 Collins Aerospace employees in Winston-Salem, many of whom were required to take furlough weeks that began in the quarter related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company reported Tuesday an earnings loss of $2.55 a share, of which the Collins goodwill impairment was worth $2.13.
When excluding the goodwill and the one-time charges, Raytheon had adjusted net income of $598 million and adjusted earnings of 40 cents.
The average earning forecast was 10 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Gregory Hayes, the company's chairman, chief executive and president, did not provide a furlough update in the earnings report.
Goodwill arises when a company acquires another business. The amount of goodwill is the cost to purchase the business minus the fair market value of the tangible assets, the identifiable intangible assets, and the liabilities obtained in the purchase.
A company typically writes down its goodwill when the value of certain assets declines.
Also contributing to the earnings loss was a 28-cent acquisition charge related to United Technologies Corp.'s purchase of Raytheon that was completed April 3.
The surviving company chose to use Raytheon as its corporate name and brand. The deal was valued at $130 billion when completed.
There also was a 21-cent charge for about $600 million in restructuring expenses during the quarter. Hayes told analysts in April the overall cost-reduction initiative will be worth at least $2 billion and "I expect that there will be further reductions as we sort through all of these volumes."
Sales rose by 24.1% to $14.1 billion.
Collins' revenue dropped 36.1% to $4.2 billion as its business was affected by domestic and global airlines reducing their orders during the quarter. About 35% of Collins' sales have been in the aftermarket sector.
Pratt & Whitney sales were down 32.3% to $3.49 billion.
UTC acquired two primary business divisions from Raytheon. The Intelligence & Space division had $3.31 billion in sales, while Missiles & Defense had $3.59 billion.
However, overall cost of sales jumped 42.8% to $12.2 billion, and selling, general and administrative expenses doubled to $1.81 billion.
"During the quarter, we continued to deliver good performance in our defense business, while we saw challenges in commercial aerospace as expected," Hayes said.
"Looking ahead, we expect the pressures in commercial aerospace to persist as original equipment manufacturing production levels and aftermarket activity remain low.
"As a result, we are taking difficult but necessary actions to strengthen the business, including achieving the previously announced cost and cash savings this year," Hayes said.
On March 26, the company instituted a hiring freeze and suspended all discretionary spending, including for its engineering and development programs.
Additional actions at that time included: “significant reduction” in capital investment in buildings and facilities, excluding safety-related investments; and deferral of annual merit increases for executive and salaried employees.
Raytheon said April 14 that “based on the decrease in customer demand, our Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace businesses will implement furlough programs across their operations for hourly employees.”
Intelligence & Space and Missiles & Defense were not included because of its business with the U.S. Defense Department and U.S. allies.
Furloughs for salaried employees began June 1, and Hayes said they could potentially last through at least the end of the calendar year.
Hayes said hourly employees would not be affected by the temporary reduction in pay. Hayes said he will take a voluntary 20% pay cut during the furlough period. Hayes made $1.6 million in fiscal 2019.
"The key is we don't want to cut the talent so deep that when the recovery happens, we don't have the right people. so we're trying to be judicious. We're trying to keep as many jobs as we can," Hayes said.
