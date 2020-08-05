The Cooper administration’s decision to slowly reopen the state’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the rebound, according to a Wells Fargo & Co. senior economist.
However, extending the Phase Two approach from May 26 to now Sept. 11 has given the state a better chance at flattening the curve, although at a level much more elevated than projected in March, Mark Vitner said in a report released this week.
“Confirmed cases have steadily trended higher since the onset of the virus,” Vitner said. “Still, the absolute level of cases and deaths largely tracked the nation and never reached the alarming levels (of North Carolina’s) neighbors.”
Vitner said North Carolina’s employers have struggled to gain traction since major financial fallout from the pandemic began in mid-March, particularly in the hard-hit sectors of hospitality and retail.
The state’s April jobless rate of 12.9% represented at least a 43-year high.
After slipping to 12.8% in May, the state jobless rate had a record one-month drop to 7.6% in June — which may be enough to shift North Carolina out of high unemployment status.
Vitner said he is optimistic that the recent pullback in economic engagement “looks more like a pause rather than a reversal. The state’s recovery remains on track, albeit at a more modest pace.”
He said the state’s top two economic engines of Charlotte and the Triangle continue to be successful in recruiting new businesses despite being the state’s top hot spots for COVID-19.
Charlotte and Raleigh continue to benefit from having “a deep pool of tech workers and continuing stream of young, college educated, tech-savvy workers from other parts of the country,” Vitner said.
“One of the likely outcomes of this pandemic is that businesses and individuals are likely to migrate away from densely populated high-cost areas in the Northeast and West to rapidly emerging metros in the South and Southwest. Those relocating are likely to weigh cost of living, quality of life, and state and local governments’ ability to foster economic growth.”
Vitner expressed confidence that the Triad, Wilmington, Asheville and Hickory will benefit from a spillover effect from those recruitment efforts.
UI claims on decline
The filing of state and federal unemployment insurance claims in the state dipped again Tuesday.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Wednesday there were 5,381 state and federal filed claims.
New daily claims have been below 10,000 for 11 of the last 12 days. The 3,064 claims on Saturday was the lowest daily count since mid-March.
Economists say it is too early to see whether there is a correlation between the ending of the $600 federal weekly benefit supplement on July 26 and fewer daily claims.
Since mid-March, 1.21 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.09 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 28.5% of the 4.23 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-June have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
About 69% of claimants, or 842,396, have been approved for benefits, while 23%, or 283,231, were found to not be eligible.
North Carolinians altogether have received $6.75 billion in state and federal UI benefits since March 15, primarily coming from the weekly $600 supplement that Congress allowed to expire on July 26.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.56 billion has been paid out, or 40.5% of the fund’s total, including about $20 million since July 26.
By comparison, $4.6 billion came from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC) program.
The $3 trillion federal CARES Act stimulus package, passed in late April, extends state benefits by up to 13 weeks for most claimants once they exhaust their 12 weeks of regular state benefits.
Even though the 13 weeks are paid by the federal government, the weekly amount adheres to state benefit guidelines of a $350 maximum. The federal pandemic unemployment-assistance (PUA) program has paid $345.5 million, including $24 million since July 26.
The 13-week extension is not automatic. According to the U.S. Labor Department, claimants “need to apply for them,” which could delay payments.
The remaining UI breakdown as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday is $237 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment (PEUC) compensation (up $45.5 million from July 26), and $4.52 million in special extended benefits (up $1.52 million from July 26).
North Carolina can provide up to 9.6 weeks of the extended benefits package to claimants once they exhaust their 13 PEUC weeks. The EB payments are available only “during period of high unemployment in a state.”
