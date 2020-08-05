Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING AND VERY HEAVY RAIN ALONG THE YADKIN AND FORSYTH COUNTY LINE WILL AFFECT WESTERN FORSYTH AND NORTH CENTRAL DAVIDSON COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM EDT... AT 1053 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH VERY HEAVY RAIN FROM LONE HICKORY AND HUNTSVILLE IN YADKIN COUNTY NORTH AND EAST TO NEAR LEWISVILLE AND CLEMMONS IN FORSYTH COUNTY. THESE STORMS WERE DEVELOPING SOUTHEAST AT 5 TO 10 MPH INTO THE CLEMMONS AND ARCADIA TO THE WEST SIDE OF WINSTON-SALEM. VERY HEAVY RAIN IN EXCESS OF AN INCH IN 20 MINUTES AND MINOR FLOODING AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WINSTON-SALEM, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN, HUNTSVILLE, LEWISVILLE, RURAL HALL, ARCADIA, STANLEYVILLE, PFAFFTOWN AND DONNAHA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRIVERS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION TO AVOID HYDROPLANING, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS WHERE PROLONGED HEAVY RAIN CAN QUICKLY LEAD TO FLOODING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&