 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alamance Foods plans 135-job expansion in Graham

  • 0

Alamance Foods Inc., a manufacturer of consumer food products, said Tuesday it will add up to 135 jobs at its manufacturing plant in Graham as part of a $42 million capital investment.

Alamance Foods, based in Burlington, said the Graham plant will serve to expand warehousing and production facilities for its aerosol whipped cream product line.

The average annual salary will be $47,063, compared with the current average wage in Alamance County of $46,999.

The company has been made eligible for up to $611,100 in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert