Alamance Foods plans 135-job expansion in Graham

Alamance Foods Inc., a manufacturer of consumer food products, said Tuesday it will add up to 135 jobs at its manufacturing plant in Graham as part of a $42 million capital investment.

Alamance Foods, based in Burlington, said the Graham plant will serve to expand warehousing and production facilities for its aerosol whipped cream product line.

The average annual salary will be $47,063, compared with the current average wage in Alamance County of $46,999.

The company has been made eligible for up to $611,100 in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.