Fabric manufacturer Coats American Inc. has filed a WARN Act notice with the N.C. Commerce Department about plans to eliminate up to 41 jobs at its plant in McAdenville.
The job cuts are expected to be completed by April 24.
The U.K.-headquartered manufacturer, with U.S. operations based in Charlotte, has 19,000 employees in 50 countries.
It is among the world’s top industrial thread manufacturer and markets itself as a major player in the Americas textiles crafts market.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ