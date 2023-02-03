Raytheon Technologies Inc., one of Forsyth County's largest private employers, is eliminating up to 195 jobs in its Collins Aerospace division as part of closing two facilities in West Point Business Park.

Collins had about 1,700 employees in the Winston-Salem area as of Oct. 25, according to Joel Girdner, a senior manager for external communications. The cuts represent about 11.5% of Collins' local workforce.

The company has seat-assembly operations at 2598 and 2599 Empire Drive, near the intersection of South Stratford and West Clemmonsville roads.

According to WARN Act notices filed Thursday with the N.C. Commerce Department, 163 hourly employees are affected at the 2599 Empire Drive plant, while 32 salaried employees are affected at 2598 Empire Drive.

Affected employees were notified Wednesday.

The company indicated the job reductions are slated to begin by March 31, and that it could take until June 30 to complete the facilities shutdowns. A few employees may be retained past June 30 to complete the shutdown.

Collins said the 163 hourly employees are members of Teamsters Local 391 in Greensboro.

"The company plans to administer bumping opportunities pursuant to the collective bargaining agreement ... for hourly employees," wrote Ann Lopez, human resources generalist senior manager for Collins' interior seating assembly operations.

"As a result, the company anticipates that bargaining unit employees at the company's aftermarket services and seating operations at its 1455 Fairchild Road (operations near Smith Reynolds Airport) may be impacted through the bumping process"

Raytheon and Collins could not be immediately reached for comment on whether the seat assembly production is being transferred to other Winston-Salem operations or other Collins facilities out of state.

In mid-March 2020, Collins had about 1,500 local employees and the company had eliminated at least 16,500 Collins jobs companywide.

In March, Collins announced it was eliminating 90 jobs in Wisconsin as part of closing a plant, according to a WARN Act notice filed with the state’s Commerce Department. The interior-lighting manufacturing plant is in New Berlin, Wis.

WARN limitations

The majority of companies going out of business, or conducting job cuts affecting at least 50 employees, typically file a WARN notice in which they agree to pay 60 days’ worth of wages and benefits to affected workers.

The filing also serves to alert local and state employment agencies to begin providing assistance to workers who will be unemployed.

However, the WARN Act lacks enforcement teeth.

Several studies have shown that it has lots of loopholes, and virtually no enforcement authority from federal, state and local officials.

Lopez wrote that while Collins was submitting the WARN notice to appropriate officials, "the company is not conceding that this law applies to this action or that notice is otherwise required."

Employees must file a lawsuit in federal court to assert WARN rights.

There have been occasional successes in a WARN lawsuit, such as in 2016 when former employees of the closed Yadkinville hospital were able to secure a settlement with the hospital’s for-profit operator.

There have been several WARN lawsuits filed against United Furniture Industries Inc. for its failure to file notices in North Carolina, Mississippi and California after the manufacturer abruptly ceased operations on Nov. 22.

Raytheon changes

The Collins job cuts come as Raytheon appears to be faring better than most manufacturing in a global economy being buffered by high inflation and dampened consumer demand.

Raytheon reported Jan. 24 that it had $1.42 billion in fourth-quarter net income. Collins had a 15% jump in fourth-quarter sales to $5.66 billion.

Also on Jan. 24, Raytheon announced it will consolidate its two legacy Raytheon defense business units — Intelligence & Space and Missiles & Defense — into one unit branded Raytheon. The consolidation will take place in the second half of fiscal 2023.

Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney will remain separate business units.

Raytheon chairman Gregory Hayes told analysts during a Jan. 24 conference call that labor availability “remains a challenge. Everybody sees it, especially in the supply chain.”

Hayes said Raytheon has hired more than 27,000 employees during 2022, increasing its overall workforce to more than 180,000. The company did not provide a workforce count per division.

“The challenge, thought, is we would need about 10,000 more people,” Hayes said.

“So, a lot of work yet to do on labor. It’s out there. ... We’ll continue to hire at this rate (of 3,000 per month).”