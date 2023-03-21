Collins Aerospace has plans to eliminate another 11 jobs in Forsyth County, according to a second WARN Act notice in the past seven weeks to N.C. Commerce Department.

In the latest notice, Collins said it would eliminate a combined 11 salaried job positions — six at its 190 Oak Plaza Blvd. facility and five at its 1455 Fairchild Road facility. The job eliminations would begin by May 17.

In February, Collins announced plans to eliminate up to 195 jobs as part of closing two facilities in West Point Business Park.

Collins had about 1,700 employees in the Winston-Salem area as of Oct. 25, according to Joel Girdner, a senior manager for external communications.

According to WARN Act notices, 163 hourly employees are affected at the 2599 Empire Drive plant, while 32 salaried employees are affected at 2598 Empire Drive.

The company indicated those job reductions are slated to begin by March 31, and that it could take until June 30 to complete the facilities shutdowns. A few employees may be retained past June 30 to complete the shutdown.