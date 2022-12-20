Commerce names acting Employment Security official

Antwon Keith has been named as acting assistant secretary for the N.C. Division of Employment Security by Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders.
Keith replaces Pryor Gibson, who was recently appointed senior legislative adviser to Gov. Roy Cooper.
Keith has oversight for the division’s operations, communications and accountability as it administers the state’s unemployment insurance program.
Keith has worked in workforce development and unemployment insurance in North Carolina for more than 25 years. Prior to this appointment, he served as the division’s chief deputy of programs.
336-727-7376