Wireless workers at AT&T represented by the Communications Workers of America said Friday they have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract that covers more than 7,000 employees across nine Southeast states.

The states are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. That included workers at the Winston-Salem operations off Fifth Street.

The proposed four-year contract includes: raises to employees’ base wages with adjustments for inflation; job title upgrades; paid parental leave; improved overtime language; new stipends for work-from-home agents; enhanced job security protections; additional commuter benefits; and increased severance payments.

CWA officials said the agreement represents a “fair contract that sets new standards for wireless retail workers, call center employees and technicians.”

Details of the proposed contract are being provided to local leadership, and a ratification vote will be held once the members have an opportunity to review the details of the agreement.