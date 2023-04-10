Davidson-Davie Community College will hold two on-campus job fairs with more than 60 employers projected to participate.

The first will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the courtyard at 297 DCC Road in Thomasville.

The second is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 in the community building parking lot, 1205 Salisbury Road in Mocksville.

Registration is not required for the public and DDCC alumni, but is required for current students at www.davidsondavie.edu/student-life/student-resources/career-development/job-fair/.

The list of participating employers is at the same website, but features Ashley Furniture, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Carolina Container, Energy United, Gildan Activewear, Ingersoll Rand (Mocksville only), Lowe’s Foods, Mohawk, Novant Health, Old Dominion Freight Line, Thomas Built Buses, Truliant Federal Credit Union, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Zirrus.

City and county government agencies will be in attendance as well.