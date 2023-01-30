Former NC workers join largest WARN Act lawsuit vs. United Furniture

United Furniture Industries Inc. workers from North Carolina are among the 12 plaintiffs in a new lawsuit that seeks 60 days of pay and benefits under the WARN Act.

United shut down unexpectedly on Nov. 22, immediately ending employment and health insurance benefits for 530 Triad employees and about 2,700 companywide.

The complaint was filed Thursday in the federal Northern District of Mississippi.

The former employees are requesting class-action status, as has five previous WARN lawsuits. The latest lawsuit is the first to involve former N.C. employees.

The N.C. plaintiffs are listed as Casia Cordova, Kalvin Hogan, Issael Rangel, Jessica Stacy and Jennifer Wilson. There were four plaintiffs from Mississippi and three from California.

The complaint did not list where the N.C. employees worked. United had facilities in Winston-Salem, Lexington, Archdale and Trinity.

The majority of companies going out of business, or conducting job cuts affecting at least 50 employees, typically file a WARN notice in which they agree to pay 60 days’ worth of wages and benefits to affected workers.

The filing also serves to alert local and state employment agencies to begin providing assistance to workers who will be unemployed.

United has not filed a WARN notice in California, Mississippi or North Carolina — the three states where it had operations.

The plaintiffs are requesting — as permitted by the WARN Act — 60 days' worth of unpaid wages, salary, commissions, bonuses, accrued holiday pay, accrued vacation pay, and pension and 401(k) contributions, and other ERISA benefits.

The Winston-Salem Journal interviewed Cordova in December during a DavidsonWorks job fair event in Lexington. She identified herself as a 31-year veteran with United, first in Mississippi and then the past five years in Lexington.

Cordova told the Journal that "we feel, I feel, very betrayed by the company and its leadership. It’s been zero response in terms of support since the email.”

United’s board of directors sent employees two emails, the first at 11:49 p.m. Nov. 21 and the second at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 22.

The first email read “we ask that all employees not report to their work locations tomorrow November 22, 2022.”

The second email informed employees that “your layoff from the company is expected to be permanent and all benefits will be terminated immediately without provision of COBRA.”

The company ended the memo by noting the “difficult and unexpected situation” that industry analysts said likely includes inflation, high gas prices and the war in Ukraine as key factors.

Cordova said the abruptness of the shutdown has had her in tears.

“Once I realized it was really happening, my heart just dropped. We felt like deer in the headlight,” Cordova said.

“I had all the feelings you can imagine just rushing over me.”

WARN challenges

The WARN Act lacks enforcement teeth.

Several studies have shown that it has lots of loopholes, and virtually no enforcement authority from federal, state and local officials.

In those instances, employees must file a lawsuit in federal court to assert WARN rights.

There have been occasional successes in a WARN lawsuit, such as in 2016 when former employees of the closed Yadkinville hospital were able to secure a settlement with the hospital’s for-profit operator.

The plaintiffs also accuse United management of "unjust enrichment and breach of contract."

The complaint, as have the other WARN lawsuits, claims that most of the manufacturer’s 2,700 workers have not been paid their final paycheck.

Under the N.C. Wage and Hour Act, United can be liable for civil penalties of $250 per day per employee, up to a maximum of $2,000 per violation.

Background

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

According to Investopedia, the United job cuts were among the largest involving U.S. manufacturers in 2022. The largest mass layoffs are among technology and financial services companies.

The most recent workforce count had a combined 245 employees affected in Archdale and Trinity, along with a combined 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem at its 401 E. Hanes Mill Road facility

Wells Fargo & Co., United’s largest creditor, filed on Dec. 30 a motion for Chapter 7 liquidation of the manufacturer’s assets and the appointment of a bankruptcy trustee.

On Jan. 18, Bankruptcy Court judge Selene Maddox issued a ruling giving United owner David Belford and the defunct company the opportunity to direct the sale of its assets while in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Last week, Maddox issued a memorandum that determined Belford and its board of directors did not “rise to the level of bad faith” in their decision to shutter operations.

However, Maddox wrote that “UFI and its management made serious errors in business judgment and displayed clear financial incompetence.”