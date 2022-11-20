Forsyth commissioners considering incentive packages for food, medical packaging manufacturers

Forsyth County has reached the public hearing stage for two more economic-development projects involving manufacturers, this time with a potential combined 279 jobs at stake.

The county Board of Commissioners will conduct separate public hearings at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 on the two incentive requests.

The first project involved an unidentified food manufacturer proposes creating at least 180 full- or full-time equivalent jobs over a seven-year period with an average wage of $33,150.

The manufacturer has pledged to spend at least $5.82 million on capital investment, primarily building upgrades and machinery equipment.

By comparison, Forsyth’s overall average annual wage is $57,351.

In exchange, the county would provide up to $109,600 in performance-based incentives.

The second project involves what has been identified as "Project Eleven," which involves the county proposing to offer up to $196,208 in performance-based in economic incentives.

In return, the medical-packaging manufacturer would create at least 78 full- and full-time equivalent jobs over a five-year period at an average annual wage of $49,000. It also would pledge to spend $20.3 million on capital investments.

In both instances, the incentive packages indicate each manufacturer is considering sites in other counties.

It is likely both incentive packages will include incentives from the state's One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local funding.

Incentive pathways

Typically when an incentive offering reaches the public-hearing stage with the county or Winston-Salem City Council, the government entities and the company are far enough along in the negotiations that an acceptance comes shortly afterward.

The latest example came Wednesday when Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a maker of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, chose Winston-Salem for an expansion that will bring hundreds of new jobs to the city.

News of Ziehl-Abegg's expansion plan surfaced Oct. 12 when the incentive packages were made public under the code name "Project Bluefin." The manufacturer was looking at other sites in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The company is establishing its North American headquarters here and moving production from Greensboro, but it is also embarking on a significant expansion in North America From around 200 employees now.

Ziehl-Abegg plans to grow to more than 500 employees, and local officials say that in 10 years it could have 800 hires here.

“This is a home run for us in a number of ways,” Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said. “It is a manufacturing company investing $100 million and with jobs that pay $50,000 to $60,000 per year. It is exactly the type of company we want as part of our economic fabric.”

Founded in 1910 as a motor manufacturer, Ziehl-Abegg produces industrial fan systems and motors, and has almost 5,000 employees worldwide. The company makes fans for various commercial applications including hospitals, schools, data centers, and various agricultural uses.

Joines said Ziehl-Abegg will occupy a new 500,000-square-foot building off Union Cross Road between the Caterpillar Inc. plant and Glenn High School.