Forsyth commissioners. Winston-Salem council considering incentive packages for manufacturers

Forsyth County and Winston-Salem have reached the public hearing stage for two more economic-development projects involving manufacturers with a potential combined 296 jobs at stake.

Both projects have been presented by Greater Winston-Salem Inc.

The incentive requests involves what have been nicknamed by the Winston-Salem City Council as "Project Circle," which would create 180 jobs and retain 37, and "Project Eleven," a new facilty that would have 79 jobs.

The county Board of Commissioners will conduct at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 separate public hearings on the incentive requests.

The Winston-Salem City Council has set a 7 p.m. Dec. 5 public hearing for the same incentive requests.

Project Circle involves an unidentified snack-food manufacturer with plans to expand a local facility by adding a production line. The company has global production and retail operations.

The manufacturer would pledge to create at least 180 full- or full-time equivalent jobs, along with retaining 37 jobs. The new jobs would have an average wage of $33,150.

By comparison, Forsyth’s overall average annual wage is $57,351.

Because the manufacturer is considering other sites in North Carolina and in Ohio, it is likely the project would be eligible for a state incentive package.

The new jobs would include forklift drivers, line packers, machine operators, maintenance technicians, quality technicians, product mixers, sanitation technicians and shift supervisors.

The manufacturer has pledged to spend at least $5.82 million on capital investment, which the council's notice says would involve $3.2 million in machinery and equipment, and $2.62 in capital improvements.

In exchange, the county would provide up to $109,600 in performance-based incentives and the city up to $156,456.

Project Eleven

"Project Eleven" involving a manufacturer that produces "custom-designed thermoformed packaging" that primarily serves the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries.

The manufacturer would create at least 78 full- and full-time equivalent jobs over a five-year period at an average annual wage of $52,000.

It proposes spending $20.3 million over five years on capital investments: $13.4 million on machinery and equipment; and $6.7 million on property investments.

In return, the county proposes offering up to $196,208 in performance-based economic incentives, and the council $295,907.

Project Eleven is considering multiple sites in North Carolina and South Carolina. It also is likely to be eligible for state incentives.

The manufacturer said the new production facility would allow it to "produce and distribute a variety of flexible packaging products more effectively to its North American customers."

As part of the incentive package, the manufacturer is being asked "to make a good-faith effort to hire as many employees as possible from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County."

The manufacturer already has three U.S. manufacturing facilities and 10 overall globally.

Incentive pathways

Typically when an incentive offering reaches the public-hearing stage with the county or city council, the government entities and the company are far enough along in the negotiations that an acceptance comes shortly afterward.

The latest example came Nov. 16 when Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a maker of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, chose Winston-Salem for an expansion that will bring hundreds of new jobs to the city.

News of Ziehl-Abegg's expansion plan surfaced Oct. 12 when the incentive packages were made public under the code name "Project Bluefin." The manufacturer was looking at other sites in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The company is establishing its North American headquarters here and moving production from Greensboro, but it is also embarking on a significant expansion in North America From around 200 employees now.

Ziehl-Abegg plans to grow to more than 500 employees, and local officials say that in 10 years it could have 800 hires here.

“This is a home run for us in a number of ways,” Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said. “It is a manufacturing company investing $100 million and with jobs that pay $50,000 to $60,000 per year. It is exactly the type of company we want as part of our economic fabric.”

Founded in 1910 as a motor manufacturer, Ziehl-Abegg produces industrial fan systems and motors, and has almost 5,000 employees worldwide. The company makes fans for various commercial applications including hospitals, schools, data centers, and various agricultural uses.

Joines said Ziehl-Abegg will occupy a new 500,000-square-foot building off Union Cross Road between the Caterpillar Inc. plant and Glenn High School.