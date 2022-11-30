Forsyth County ranked in the middle for economic health in NC

The state’s latest ranking of county economic health has Forsyth County and most of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina remaining in the middle of three tiers for 2023.

State law requires N.C. Commerce Department officials to annually rank the economic health of all 100 N.C. counties.

The 20 most prosperous counties are categorized as Tier 3, the next 40 counties as Tier 2, and the 40 most distressed counties as Tier 1.

Forsyth was ranked 20th among the 40 counties in Tier 2 and 40th overall in the state, while Guilford County was ranked 31st among Tier 2 counties and 51st overall.

It is the sixth time Forsyth has not been a Tier 3 county since the rankings began in 2007. Guilford is a Tier 2 county for the seventh consecutive year.

Davie County was the closest in the region to a Tier 3 ranking, being listed No. 24 overall and fourth among the Tier 2 counties. Watauga County was next at No. 5 among Tier 2 counties and No. 25 overall.

Tier rankings are based primarily on an assessment of each county’s unemployment rate, median household income, population growth and assessed property valuation per capita.

The adjusted valuation per capita on vacation properties is a major reason why some coastal and mountain counties have a higher ranking than their neighbors. The Republican-controlled legislature eliminated in 2018 considering any additional “adjustment factors” for tier rankings.

Of the 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C., 10 are listed as Tier 2. In addition to Forsyth and Davie, the counties are Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Stokes, Watauga and Yadkin.

Meanwhile, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Wilkes counties as Tier 1, with Randolph and Surry dropping from Tier 2 in the 2022 rankings.

“This tier system is incorporated into various state programs to encourage economic activity in the less prosperous areas of the state,” Commerce said.

Tier designations determine eligibility for Commerce grant programs that include: the One North Carolina economic-incentive program; building reuse; water and sewer infrastructure; and the downtown revitalization Main Street program.

Tier designations also play a role in the state’s top economic-incentive program — the Job Development Investment Grant, also known as JDIG.

Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., has said that “anytime we can bring more resources to the table, we can become a more attractive location.”

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, has said that Tier 2 designation for both urban and rural parts of the region “is generally reflective of ... under-performing relative to the other major population centers of the Research Triangle and Charlotte.”

The JDIG program was adjusted during the 2015 legislative session with the tiers in mind.

For Tier 1 counties, the state provides $3 for every $1 in local economic financing. Tier 2 counties get $2 for every $1 provided locally, and Tier 3 counties continue to get a $1 for $1 match.

Companies adding jobs in a Tier 2 county are eligible for a tax credit of $5,000 for each job, while in Tier 3 counties companies are eligible for just a $750 tax credit for each job.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said research shows the tier designations are important.

“But they are trumped by such basic factors as education and training of the workforce, the transportation network, land and construction costs and the location of supportive cluster firms,” Walden said.

A state Senate bill introduced in April 2019 and in April 2021 would have increased from three to five the number of economic tiers: the Top 20 counties; counties 21 to 40; 41 to 60; 61 to 80; and 81 to 100.

Neither bill was heard in committee.