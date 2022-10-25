Forsyth Tech offers pre-licensing insurance classes

Forsyth Technical Community College said Tuesday it has formed a partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. and Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. to create an insurance career pathway partnership with scholarship opportunities for diverse students.

The first cohort of the Forsyth Tech Pre-licensing Insurance Program will run from Nov. 1 through Dec. 9, offering pre-licensing education required by the N.C. Insurance Department. The deadline for enrollment is Monday.

Program courses will include: human resources development careers in insurance; CRC assessment; life and health insurance; and Medicare supplement insurance.

The program will provide students with direct connections to industry professionals and resources and will conclude with a human resources development job search class and hiring event.

Blue Cross NC is offering scholarships to selected students in each cohort to cover the cost of courses, exams, and North Carolina Insurance Department fees.

For more information, go to https://short.forsythtech.edu/Insurance, or contact Michael Glontz at mglontz@forsythtech.edu, 336-757-3701 or Tempy Albright, talbright@goodwillnwnc.org, 336-724-3625, ext. 11328.