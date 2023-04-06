FreightWorks LLC has notified the N.C. Commerce Department of its plans to close a manufacturing plant in Rutherfordton, affecting 180 employees.
The WARN Act notice was posted Thursday by the department.
The logistics and transportation company said most of the job eliminations occurred in March.
The plant closure was prompted by a large customer deciding to “dramatically curtail its business.” The company also cited “sudden and unforeseen changes in market conditions during the week prior to March 6, changes to financial stability that drives this freight business, and the demands of winding down and potentially restructuring the business.”
