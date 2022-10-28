 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GKN Driveline plans Sanford plant closing

GKN Driveline North America Inc. is closing its plant in Sanford, affecting 47 employees, according to a WARN Act filing Friday with the N.C. Commerce Department.

The plant at 4901 Womack Road is projected to close on March 31.

GKN said in the notice that “we are reorganizing our manufacturing operations with respect to the products made in this facility.”

GKN Driveline develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of automotive driveline technologies. The company is an international producer of CVJ Systems, AWD Systems, Trans Axle Solutions and eDrive Systems.

Sanford is located in the southeastern part of the Carolina Core economic region that spans from Surry to Cumberland counties with Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and Fayetteville as the major hubs.

GKN Driveline also has operations in Alamance, Catawba and Person counties.

