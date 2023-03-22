An N.C. Senate bill advanced Wednesday to the Senate floor containing legislation designed to help at least 20 state government agencies find North Carolinians to fill vacancies — some that have been open for up to 10 years.

Bipartisan Senate Bill 239, entitled “Reduce barriers to state employment,” represents an employment collaboration between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and bipartisan bills in both legislative chambers.

Meanwhile, a parallel House Bill 210 begins its committee journey at 9 a.m. Thursday in the State Personnel committee.

Some state agencies have had more than 1,000 job positions open since July 2021, according to the state Office of Human Resources.

For example, the state Department of Health and Human Services had nearly 1,100 jobs vacant in December.

North Carolina started the 2022-23 school year with more than 11,000 public school openings, while the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has a 20% vacancy rate.

Cooper recently issued Executive Order No. 278, which directs the Office of State Human Resources, in coordination with Cabinet agencies, “to take a series of steps to help more people with relevant work experience and skills to get state jobs without an academic degree.”

Cooper said the order “comes at a time when many state agencies continue to face challenges recruiting and retaining the skilled workforce essential to ensuring North Carolinians have safe, effective and efficient government programs and services. You don’t necessarily need to have a degree to be great at your job, and North Carolina is in need of talented people who can get things done.”

Sen. Kevin Corbin, a Republican representing Chowan and SB 239’s primary sponsor, said that "we believe the governor is in lockstep with this legislation.”

Corbin said he was asked by officials with the State Employees Association of North Carolina whether SB 239 was an attempt at not providing raises to current or future state employees.

The legislation, Corbin said, “has nothing to do with raises, nor do I intend for it to be, but everything to do with getting qualified people to state jobs and opening up these jobs for more people.”

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said that with the House majority leader as the primary sponsor, “this bill will likely have very little difficulty passing the House."

"I cannot speak to the Senate, but we know we have an acute shortage of workers in many state agencies and positions have become difficult to fill. Many of them do not need a four-year college degree, and this bill recognizes that fact.”

Cooper’s executive order requires that a statement be added to state job postings clarifying that directly related experience can serve as a substitute to education for most state jobs.

Meanwhile, the Office of State Human Resources and state Cabinet agencies are being asked to review job classifications that do not currently allow experience to substitute for education “to determine whether a degree is actually required to do the work.”

“We want more qualified candidates to apply for positions across state government,” said Barbara Gibson, the state’s Human Resources director. “People who have been working in a similar role successfully for years should be on equal footing with applicants with academic degrees.”

Cooper is encouraging local governments to take a similar approach in reviewing their human resources policies to eliminate unnecessary barriers to employment.

According to Cooper’s news release, there are at least 1,400 permanent and temporary jobs posted on the State of North Carolina Careers portal at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.

Interested candidates can create an online profile in the system, and then apply directly for positions.

Email alerts can be set for job categories, locations and other factors, including remote or hybrid work schedules.