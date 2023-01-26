Greater Winston-Salem shifts economic-development staffing

Greater Winston-Salem Inc. said Thursday it has shifted the economic-development and workforce roles of two staff members.
Ellis Keifer has been named as the group’s director of economic development. Keifer was hired by the chamber in 2021 as director of business recruitment.
Alesia Hilton, who has served as director of internship programs since 2021, has been named director of career readiness. Her primary focus will be with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Forsyth Technical Community College and local employers to generate workforce opportunities.
Hilton’s role correlates with new goals developed through a collaborative workforce plan supported by federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
