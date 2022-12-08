Hayward to cut 57 production jobs in Clemmons; orders down for pool equipment maker

Hayward Holdings Inc.'s recent warning of reducing its production workforce has become a reality with the company's plan to eliminate 57 jobs at its Clemmons manufacturing plant by Jan. 31.

Hayward disclosed the workforce cuts in a WARN Act notice submitted Dec. 5 to the N.C. Commerce Department. Commerce posted the notice Thursday.

Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems. It recently moved its headquarters to Charlotte from New Jersey.

The company is the largest private employer in Clemmons with more than 1,000 workers, as well as one of the largest in Forsyth County.

Hayward recently opened a 240,000-square-foot distribution facility in Mocksville that has been projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from Clemmons.

Hayward said in a statement Thursday that it "made the difficult decision to reduce staff at the Clemmons manufacturing facility to streamline operations."

"We are incredibly thankful for the work of these exceptional team members who created great products, outstanding service and innovative technology, but this was a necessary step to ensure the long-term health of the company."

Regina Payne, Hayward's vice president of human resources, said in the notice that all affected employees were notified by Dec. 2. There are 20 operators being affected, along with 17 materials handlers and seven molding operators.

On Nov. 1, Hayward reported in its third-quarter financial report that it exceeded significantly lowered financial projections, posting a 54% decrease in net income to $23.1 million.

It said it took steps during the third quarter to “reduce labor in our production cost base” as part of an overall “cost optimization program.”

Kevin Holleran, Hayward’s president and chief executive, said on Nov. 1 that while the manufacturer’s third-quarter results were in line with projections, “we saw a meaningful divergence between this channel sell-through and our net sales into the channel as our partners reduced the level of inventory on hand in response to normalizing lead times and safety stock requirements.”

“We are taking proactive steps to streamline the organization and realign our cost structure to current conditions while prioritizing our strategic growth investments.”

Eifion Jones, Hayward’s chief financial officer, told analysts during the Nov. 1 earnings conference call that “we have announced as of today further actions, both across our manufacturing cost base and across our selling, general and administrative rate.”

“We’re focused really on rightsizing our factories to the current production levels that we see. ... Production won’t be down sequentially in the fourth quarter.

“We are reducing production to allow us to get through that to finished good inventory more quickly, and we expect that to continue actually into 2023.”

The manufacturer said the “cost optimization program” was aimed at “addressing the current market dynamics and maintain the company’s strong financial metrics.”

“The initial focus was on a reduction of variable costs with specific attention to eliminating cost inefficiencies in our supply chain and reducing labor in our production cost base.”