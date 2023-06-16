Herbalife Ltd. is eliminating at least 95 mostly administrative job positions in California with the cuts occurring incrementally through April 2024.

The company filed a WARN Act notice that affected two facilities in Torrance and one in Los Angeles.

Herbalife reported in its fiscal 2022 annual regulatory report that it had a 2,800 U.S. workforce as of Dec. 31. The California job cuts represent about 3.3% of that total.

The company has its East Coast manufacturing campus in Winston-Salem with about 750 employees in its latest workforce disclosure.

Herbalife officials did not responded Friday to inquiries about whether there have been local job cuts. As of Friday, there has been no WARN Act notices filed with the N.C. Commerce Department.

Kim Congdon, Herbalife's vice president for global human resources, said in the California WARN notice that the affected facilities are at 800 W. Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles, and 950 W. 190th St. and 990 W. 190th St. in Torrance.

Some of the job cuts occurred on April 28, May 12 and June 9. The remaining workforce reduction dates are listed as June 21, Nov. 9 and April 12, 2024.

Among the eliminated jobs are: six senior vice presidents and vice presidents; 17 senior managers and managers; eight senior directors and directors; and nine senior analysts and analysts.

Congdon did not provide any reasons for the workforce reduction in the notice.

The manufacturer reported taking a $27.3 million charge during the first quarter related to a $60 million "transformation program" that included a 7% workforce reduction. It had 10,100 employees worldwide as of Dec. 31.

About $25.2 million was dedicated to employee retention and separation expenses.

Herbalife reported on May 3 that a sales slump in North America and China contributed to a 70.2% plunge in first-quarter net income to $29.3 million.

First-quarter sales were down overall 6.3% to $1.25 billion, including an 8.9% decline in North America to $297.2 million.

Herbalife said it was not providing fiscal 2023 financial guidance at this time “given the rapidly shifting macroeconomic sentiment and backdrop, as well as increased volatility in the market.”

On May 12, Herbalife said it completed the payment of a $12.5 million federal settlement related to a potential $1 billion class-action lawsuit filed against the company in September 2017.

Herbalife reported in its first-quarter financial regulatory filing that it has reserved the settlement funds and final court approval was granted April 6.