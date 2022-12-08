Israeli cultivated meat manufacturer plans Wilson plant

Future Meat Technologies Inc., doing business as Believer Meats, said Wednesday it will create up to 100 new jobs in Wilson as part of establishing a $123 million commercial-scale food manufacturing facility.

Believer Meats is a cultivated meat company pioneering the first scalable lab-grown meat production system. It has a pilot plant in Rehovot, Israel. The Wilson plant would be part of its production launch in the U.S.

The job positions will include scientists, food production professionals and other personnel. The average annual salary will be $60,087, exceeding Wilson County’s current average wage of $47,863.

The company has been made eligible for up to $500,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.