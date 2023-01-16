Job fair focused on nonprofits set for Jan. 25

Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. and Financial Pathways of the Piedmont will conduct a job fair on Jan. 25 that is dedicated to the Triad’s nonprofit and not-for-profit sector.

The event will take place from 11 a. m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m. at 2701 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.careersbygoodwill.org.

Organizations will share information about their job openings and conduct onsite interviews as needed. Job openings include executive and administrative positions, healthcare, education, marketing, maintenance, direct support services and more. Full- and part-time positions are available.

Other local nonprofit organizations scheduled to attend include: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist; Crosby Scholars Community Partnership; Crossnore Communities for Children; The Enrichment Center; Experiment in Self-Reliance; Family Services; Housing Authority of Winston-Salem; iCan House; Imprints Cares; LEAD Girls of NC; The Parenting PATH; Piedmont Environmental Alliance; Pivot Ministry; Salvation Army of Winston-Salem; Samaritan Ministries; Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC; Springwell Network; Trellis Supportive Care; United Way of Forsyth County; WinstonNet/Forsyth County Digital Equity; YMCA of Northwest NC.