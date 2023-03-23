Love’s Travel Stops, with three Triad locations, will conduct an in-person national hiring event on March 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Participating stores involve Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Speedco and Love’s Truck Care.

The Triad locations are a Speedco in Haw River and Love’s Travel Stops in Mebane and Reidsville. Other N.C. locations are in Charlotte, Dunn, Kenly (Speedco), Marion, Newton, Salisbury and Statesville.

The company said that while it doesn’t have specific job needs per location, there are 82 open jobs in North Carolina.

Interested candidates should bring a copy of their résumé. Eligible full-time employees can take advantage of Love’s health and wellness benefits, including 401(k) with matching contributions, medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage, flexible scheduling, holiday pay and competitive weekly pay, among other benefits.

Part-time employees are eligible for dental, vision, telemedicine and other benefits.

Candidates can visit loves.com/hiringevent for more information and to register for the two-day event.