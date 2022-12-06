Krispy Kreme to add 180 jobs at Winston-Salem plant.

Krispy Kreme Inc. has turned to its hometown for a sizable production expansion, including a pledge of creating 180 jobs.

The company confirmed Tuesday it has chosen to produce its Branded Sweet Treats line, a packaged doughnut product, at its Ivy Avenue production facility.

Winston-Salem city officials said the new jobs would pay an average of $17 per hour, or $33,150 annually. They would include machine operators, line packers, quality technicians, product mixers forklift drivers and others.

Krispy Kreme's plans include a $5.8 million capital investment at the Ivy facility over three to four years.

“Since its founding over 85 years ago, Krispy Kreme has remained committed to its origins in Winston-Salem," Josh Charlesworth, global president and chief operating officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.

"With this project, we look forward to growing our presence in Winston-Salem, a city that has always meant so much to the brand."

Krispy Kreme's commitment to the Ivy facility comes a day after the Winston-Salem City Council approved economic development incentives for the company.

The city has offered up to $158,456 in performance-based incentives toward the expansion.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners previously approved nearly $110,000 in performance-based incentives.

It's likely the project has qualified for state incentives as well considering Krispy Kreme was considering sites in Ohio, as well as other areas in North Carolina.

The company will benefit from a $60,000 state Rural Division Building Reuse grant from the N.C. Commerce Department.

The production decision represents a revival of sorts for Krispy Kreme.

In December 2017, the company closed the Ivy facility and cut 90 jobs, after establishing a production facility in Concord, closer to the company's Charlotte headquarters.

However, Krispy Kreme kept the Ivy Avenue plant open and has has 37 employees there.

"Along with companies like Reynolds, Hanes, Garner Foods, and others, Krispy Kreme’s story is an example of enterprising entrepreneurs that have gone on to build some of America’s most iconic brands from right here in Winston-Salem,” Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said in a statement.

“As one of our city’s legacy companies, Krispy Kreme has been a cornerstone to building our strong food and beverage manufacturing industry, thus allowing for it to continue to expand here.”

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Krispy Kreme's local roots raise "Winston-Salem’s visibility as a place to locate, and their decision to continue investing here reinforces that.”

Kyle Haney, the county's director of Community and Economic Development, said the Krispy Kreme expansion is part of a growing local production niche in food preparation and expansion, including TW Garner Foods Co. new $20 million distribution and warehouse center.

Garner, the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce, Green Mountain Gringo and other products, bought a 31-acre site at 4729 Lansing Drive from Forsyth County in 2021.