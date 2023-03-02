The Lowe's Foundation announced Thursday a $50 million commitment over the next five years to prepare 50,000 people for skilled trades careers through grants to community and technical colleges and community-based nonprofits.

The foundation said the new strategic focus addresses one of the most critical worker shortages facing the U.S. economy. About 85% of contractors report trouble finding skilled workers, and an estimated 546,000 new skilled tradespeople will be needed to meet demand in this year alone.

The foundation’s Gable Grants will accept applications for two-year grants to help build a sustainable infrastructure of innovative training programs to cultivate more job-ready tradespeople and address the skilled trades labor shortage throughout the U.S.

The program also will aim to increase the number of young and diverse tradespeople, particularly from underrepresented and rural communities.

There will be two separate annual grant application cycles. The first cohort will focus on community and technical colleges with innovative skilled trades education programs for post-secondary aged adults. Applications will be accepted until April 10.

The second cohort will focus on community-based nonprofit organizations, and the application period will be announced in the second half of 2023.