Medical packaging company pledges 79 jobs at Winston-Salem production site

A global healthcare packaging manufacturer, Nelipak Corp., committed Wednesday to opening a 110,000-square-foot production site in Winston-Salem and creating 79 jobs.

The Cranston, R.I.-based company, doing business as Nelipak Healthcare Packaging, has not announced its production site.

Nelipak makes rigid and flexible packaging solutions for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other healthcare applications.

The Winston-Salem plant will feature class-7 clean room space and serve as a flagship location.

An ISO 7 clean room, also known as a Class 10,000 cleanroom, is defined by Cleanairproducts.com, as a hard-sided wall manufactured facility that utilizes HEPA filtration systems to maintain air cleanliness levels of a maximum of 10,000 particles per cubic foot.

Nelipak said the local plant will "replicate the industry-leading flexible packaging production capabilities it currently operates in Europe."

Company officials said they were looking at other sites in the Carolinas before settling on Winston-Salem.

“Important factors in our decision to locate our first North American flexible packaging operation in Forsyth County and Winston-Salem include: an attractive geographic area with an available new building; a skilled local workforce; a regional emphasis on training and education; and an overall favorable business climate for healthcare-related manufacturing," Pat Chambliss, Nelipak's chief executive, said in a statement.

"We appreciate the enthusiasm and support for this project in the local community, and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

Nelipak officials told the Winston-Salem City Council on Dec. 5 it would create 79 jobs over a five-year period, along with making a $20 million investment in plant and machinery.

In return, Nelipak has been made eligible for nearly $300,000 in performance-based economic incentives by the Winston-Salem City Council, as well as nearly $200,000 by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Job positions will include site management, machine operators, quality technicians, material handlers and warehouse personnel.

The average annual salary for the 79 jobs is projected to be $57,526, compared with Forsyth's overall average of $57,351.

"This is a quality company, paying good salaries and is complementary to our medical and technology sectors," Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said. "I am very pleased that we were successful in the recruitment of this company."

In a news release from the governor's office, Nelipak has committed to creating at least 36 jobs and spending at least $11.8 million on capital investments over a three-year period.

In return for that economic commitment level, Nelipak has been made eligible for up to $72,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

The news release stated that Nelipak "expects to make additional investments and job creation at the site over the next five years."

“Nelipak’s decision is another great win for the state and Forsyth County,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

“North Carolina’s growing life sciences businesses are expanding across the state to communities that have a strong business ecosystem, access to highly skilled talent, and an excellent quality of life.”

Nelipak has 10 production plants with 1,400 employees globally, including in Phoenix and Whitehall, Pa.

Machelle Baker Sanders, the state's Commerce secretary, touted Winston-Salem's manufacturing heritage and being an anchor of the Carolina Core economic partnership as being keys to securing the Nelipak project.

“Nelipak will greatly benefit from our central East Coast location, a well-educated workforce, and partnership in training systems that will support the company’s North American operations for many years to come," Sanders said.

State Sen. Paul Lowe Jr., D-Forsyth, said Nelipak's decision to locate in Winston-Salem "to execute its growth strategy here is a vote of confidence in the strength of our economy and ability to support a global manufacturer.”

As part of the incentives deal, Nelipak officials are expected to make a good-faith effort to hire as many employees as possible from Winston-Salem and Forsyth.

The agreement with the company would specify that it is to post job vacancies with the N.C. Employment Security Commission, the Piedmont Regional Council of Governments, the Forsyth Department of Social Services and the Winston-Salem Urban League.

The agreement also would have a reimbursement arrangement that would require Nelipak to pay back the city 100% of incentives if its plant were to close within the first five years of operation.

After that, a sliding scale would determine any payback.