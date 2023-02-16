Mocksville has been awarded two state rural infrastructure grants worth a combined $1.49 million, the governor's office said Thursday.

The larger of the two grants at $1.09 million comes from the utility account of the state’s Industrial Development Fund.

The grant will assist Mocksville in extending a water line to an elevated 500,000 gallon North Tank water tank that serves two business parks and other businesses north of the Interstate 40 corridor.

The second grant of $400,000 will go toward the expansion of a building occupied by Avgol Americas Inc.

The company, a global supplier of non-woven hygiene solutions, plans to add 18,000 square feet to its campus. Avgol said it would create 52 jobs and spend $1.64 million in capital investments on the expansion project.

The latest rural infrastructure grant for Avgol is at least the third for the company since 2015.

In August 2015, Mocksville received $500,000 to support Avgol's 100,000-square-foot expansion of its plant at 178 Avgol Drive. The company spent $8 million on capital investments and expanded its workforce by 50.

In June 2015, Mocksville gained a $221,760 grant to pay for construction of 732 linear feet of rail spur to support Avgol's expansion. The additional rail spur is needed to handle the raw materials needed in the manufacturing process.

There were two other rural infrastructure grants in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region.

Burlington received a $200,000 grant to support the reuse of a 65,000-square-foot building by Armen Stone, a startup company that fabricates countertops and distributes slabs of stone.

The project is expected to create 25 jobs with a capital investment of $2.83 million.

Alleghany County gained an $180,000 grant toward a 60,000-square-foot expansion of a building in Sparta by NAPCO, a designer and manufacturer of specialized packaging for video games, board games and gifts.

The project is expected to create 24 jobs with a $342,006 capital investment.

The Economic Infrastructure program provides grants to local governments to assist with infrastructure projects that will lead to job creation.

The program gives priority to jurisdictions in the 80 most economically distressed counties (Tiers 1 and 2).

It can help build water and sewer lines, wastewater treatment plants, natural gas lines, public broadband infrastructure, roadways, rail spurs, and other infrastructure allowed under program guidelines.