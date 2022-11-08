 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mooresville company eliminating 115 jobs across US

  • 0

American Merchandising Specialists Inc., based in Mooresville, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department of plans to cut 115 jobs across the United States.

All of the job cuts go into effect on or by Dec. 31. Among those affected are three North Carolina employees.

The workforce reduction involves the company’s AMS Retail Solutions business unit.

“The reason for this layoff is due to a loss of our client, who has decided to merge with their competitor and continue service in house, thereby, eliminating third-party assistance,” the company said in the notice.

The company listed the job cuts as being 84 field service representatives, 20 merchandisers, eight regional lead officials and three part-time accounting representatives.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: St. Louisians participate in historic Powerball lottery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert