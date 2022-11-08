Mooresville company eliminating 115 jobs across US

American Merchandising Specialists Inc., based in Mooresville, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department of plans to cut 115 jobs across the United States.

All of the job cuts go into effect on or by Dec. 31. Among those affected are three North Carolina employees.

The workforce reduction involves the company’s AMS Retail Solutions business unit.

“The reason for this layoff is due to a loss of our client, who has decided to merge with their competitor and continue service in house, thereby, eliminating third-party assistance,” the company said in the notice.

The company listed the job cuts as being 84 field service representatives, 20 merchandisers, eight regional lead officials and three part-time accounting representatives.