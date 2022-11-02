More residents leaving Triad workforce drop jobless rate to near pandemic low in September

A significant decline in Triad residents listed as unemployed sent the region's jobless rate to a near-COVID-19 pandemic low of 3.5% during September, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The rate was 4.1% in August and 4.3% in September 2021. The Triad's monthly low for the pandemic has been 3.3% in December 2021.

The jobless rate can be affected by North Carolinians leaving the workforce, which means they are not counted as unemployed.

For the Triad, there was a 950 increase in those listed as employed to 805,541 from August to September, along with 5,145 fewer listed as unemployed month over month to 27,848 that represented a 15.6% decline.

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.”

It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The September rate also dropped in both the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area (3.8% in August to 3.3% in September) and in the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA (4.4% to 3.7%).

The Winston-Salem MSA had an increase of just 400 jobs from August to September, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had a 900 decrease.

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

Since March 2020, the five-county MSA of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin has had a 3,690 decrease in the labor force to 326,312 as of the September report.

Meanwhile, there’s also been a 481 decrease in those listed as unemployed to 10,629.

There has been a year-over-year net gain of 5,700 jobs in the Winston-Salem area — a gain of 4,700 in the private sector and 1,000 government jobs.

By comparison, there has been a year-over-year net gain of 11,400 jobs in the Winston-Salem area — a gain of 11,500 in the private sector and a loss of 100 government jobs.

The job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.

The monthly unemployment reports during 2021 and 2022 continually showed the Winston-Salem metro area was recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.

Leading the Winston-Salem private-sector net gains for September were 600 in education and health services, and 200 in construction.

In the loss column were 200 each in trade, transportation and utilities, leisure and hospitality, and business and professional services.

By comparison, leading the Greensboro-High Point private-sector net gains were 200 in leisure and hospitality.

Employment clouds

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the state’s economy is growing at a slower pace that is likely to continue the rest of the year.

"Job creation continues in North Carolina, but it appears more people are taking second or third jobs," Walden said. "If accurate, this can be read as a sign of some stress in the economy, likely caused by prices rising faster than labor earnings.

"With so many job openings, we may need to focus on alternative measures of labor market issues beyond the traditional measure of a rise in unemployment.

"Labor market concerns may first be seen when individuals already with jobs are compelled to accept additional jobs in order to make ends meet.”

The statewide workforce decline "doesn't tell us is why people are not in the labor force," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

"If it is because they have chosen not to participate in order to retire or return to school, that is one thing. If it is because they face practical barriers, like unstable childcare or school situations, that is a problem.

"Even more concerning are people who can't work because they have been rendered effectively disabled due to COVID."

Quinterno expressed concern that the Federal Reserve Board may go too far in increasing interest rates.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the board raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth consecutive time, but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes. It was the Fed’s sixth rate hike this year.

"If the labor market is pushed into a recession, unemployment will rise and people may be pushed out of the labor market altogether," Quinterno said.

"The irony, of course, is that inflation currently is being driven by many factors other than tight labor markets, meaning that we could wind up with the worst of both worlds: high inflation and elevated joblessness."