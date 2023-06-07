A state Auditor's Office report has determined that an N.C. Commerce Department division failed to ensure that federal workforce funds were spent in accordance with program requirements and federal and state law.

The report posted Wednesday affected the N.C. Division of Workforce Solutions.

North Carolina received $158 million in funding from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), overseen by the U.S. Labor Department, from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022.

The audit determined that $128 million in funding "was spent with no monitoring reviews."

"As a result, there was an increased risk that local workforce development boards could have spent the funds for purposes other than allowable WIOA program activities meant to help job seekers in need, and did not provide services that met the needs of program participants without timely detection and correction when necessary," according to the audit.

The auditors said Commerce officials agreed with the assessment.

The Piedmont Triad workforce development board spent $9.36 million in WIOA funding on 1,506 participants. According to the audit, there was no divisional review of spent funds in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The Guilford workforce development board spent $9.8 million on 1,675 participants. According to the audit, there was no divisional review of spent funds in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The funding goal is to assist states in helping job seekers "access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market, and to match employers with skilled workers."

There are four core programs: adult; dislocated worker; youth; and national dislocated worker grants.

There have been at least 21,000 program participants in North Carolina as of the release of the audit.

The audit cited that the division did not examine payment vouchers, local board accounting records, canceled checks and other documentation to determine the funds were used for allowable purposes to assist job seekers.

The division did not assess whether local workforce development boards exceeded spending 10% of the funding on administrative costs, as well as did not assess whether those boards conducted proper oversight of NCWorks Career Centers, youth activities, and adult and dislocated worker employment and training activities.

The primary recommendations to the division's management were:

* They should monitor local workforce development board activities and spending of WIOA grant funds and do so timely "to ensure that WIOA programs funds are being spent to help job seekers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market."

* They should allocate the necessary resources to monitor WIOA activities and grant funds in accordance with federal law.

Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders wrote in response to the audit that "I am pleased to report that many of the strategies recommended in the audit have already been implemented, or in the process of being implemented."

The divisions said it "acknowledges that it is catching up on monitoring local workforce development boards after being delayed due to a combination of the operational disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, restructuring of the monitoring unit due to staff vacancies, and an identified need to create new internal training and updated procedures before resuming monitoring."

The auditors said in their response to Commerce's comments that those comments "could mislead the reader and minimize the importance of the auditor's findings."

One example cited by the auditors was Commerce officials cited that U.S. Labor relaxed the on-site monitoring requirements because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Labor was cited as providing "flexibility in oversight roles and responsibilities of recipients and subrecipients. Monitoring and oversight both of a fiscal and programmatic nature can take many forms, and may include remote or desk monitoring."

The auditors said the departments "misleads the reader to believe that the department was not required to perform monitoring reviews of local workforce development boards during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The department’s response leads you to believe it performed alternate monitoring reviews from on-site reviews, but, to be clear, the department did not perform on-site, remote, or desk monitoring reviews during the period covered by the audit.

"Since the department did not perform the monitoring reviews, violations would not be identified for the department to take prompt action to correct."